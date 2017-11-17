By

Chico Unified School District closer to expanding online education

By Dani Anguiano, Chico Enterprise-Record, 11/15/17

Chico Unified School District high school students could soon have another educational option available.

The school district on Wednesday moved one step closer to expanding online education with a new program offering an off-campus resource center where students can go for assistance and support from district teachers and connect with job and education opportunities in the community.

At a board meeting Wednesday evening, the trustees heard from CUSD Director of State and Federal Programs John Bohannon who spoke about the district’s interest in expanding its online education offerings in order to better serve more students.

The district currently offers online programs at both high schools and has an independent study program for elementary school students, but for the past six years has been interested in establishing a more expansive online education program with an off-site center, likely housed in a retail space, to accommodate students who prefer that environment to a school campus.

That option, Bohannon said, is for now being called the Chico Oakdale Online Learning School or the COOL School, and would offer students college preparatory curriculum and allow them to play sports.

“It’s something we can offer that no one else can offer,” Bohannon said.

A flexible program that students could utilize quickly could also ensure that students stay in the district, Bohannon said. The COOL School would start by serving high school students, but could eventually expand to elementary students.

The program would cost $472,138 in its first year (2018-2019), then $380,424 and $394,477 in the following two years, but based on district estimates of state funding for average daily attendance, the program would pay for itself by year three, Bohannon said. The district recommended an initial investment in the program using reserve funding.

Board members expressed support for the program, but requested data on current student enrollment in online programs before they vote on the item in January. If approved, the program would start in 2018-2019.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the board also recognized students for achieving the highest possible scores on state assessments, approved charter school project requests and authorized one-time funding for compensation, equipment and textbooks.

The board approved $938.10 in expenses associated with a dishwasher replacement at Forest Ranch Charter and $35,000 in planning funds for site evaluation for Blue Oak Charter.

The funding for Blue Oak would allow the school to hire an architect/planner and examine its current site and determine whether to purchase the property or move elsewhere. The expenses of leasing that property have become to great for the school, CUSD Facilities and Construction Director Julie Kistle said, and the school is interested in other options. The trustees voted to approve the project, but voiced concern about the state of Blue Oak’s finances.

The trustees also approved the allocation of $1.7 million in one-time funding, $859,000 for employee compensation, $400,000 for playground equipment replacement and $460,435 for curriculum and textbooks.