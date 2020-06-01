By

California law enforcement has been corrupted by crooked politicians. This story says it all—the Regressive Governor Newsom forces the release of seven sexual predators—but by Executive Order has a gym owner arrested for providing a legal service for customers. Why be honest in California—you watch rioters and looters committing crimes in front of police and they are not stopped. But a gym owner is arrested and people are not allowed to attend church. “Let’s juxtapose the arrest of Uridel, an otherwise law-abiding citizen who is feeling the stress of financial ruin like most Americans, with the release of 7 high-risk sex offenders in California. Gavin Newsom ordered their release citing concerns that they may contract COVID-19. Of these 7 sex offenders, at least 3 are convicted child molestors. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office released a statement saying, “These kinds of high-risk sex offenders are the most dangerous kind of criminal and the most likely to re-offend. They are doing everything they can to avoid detection by the parole officers assigned to monitor them so they can potentially commit additional sex offences. These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break.” A jail break, orchestrated by the Governor. Feel safe in California? If so, do not sign the Recall petitions.

(Photo by Ted Soqui)

Child molesters released in California while gym owner is arrested

Blaire White Los Angeles, The Post Millennial, 5/22/20

In case you need a clear-cut example of government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, look no further than California. While governor Gavin Newsom pretends to be making progress with reopening the state by allowing select beaches and public trails to reopen, the release of violent criminals from prisons and arrests of law-abiding citizens continues.

A gym owner named Lou Uridel in Oceanside, north of San Diego, was recently arrested for reopening his gym in defiance of the governor’s orders that such businesses should remain closed indefinitely.

Uridel expressed that he had no choice but to reopen his gym.

“We lost a third of our membership that took us a year and a half to get,” Uridel said. “If we waited, with the bills mounting, we weren’t going to be able to recover.”

Uridel was held for about an hour before his release, and charged with a misdemeanor.

Let’s juxtapose the arrest of Uridel, an otherwise law-abiding citizen who is feeling the stress of financial ruin like most Americans, with the release of 7 high-risk sex offenders in California. Gavin Newsom ordered their release citing concerns that they may contract COVID-19. Of these 7 sex offenders, at least 3 are convicted child molestors.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office released a statement saying, “These kinds of high-risk sex offenders are the most dangerous kind of criminal and the most likely to re-offend. They are doing everything they can to avoid detection by the parole officers assigned to monitor them so they can potentially commit additional sex offences. These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break.”

While all of this is occurring, governor Newsom is enjoying his new found affection from people who support continued lockdown efforts, touting him as “Presidential material”.

There is something deeply wrong with the “new normal” that we are continuously forced to accept if decent and hard-working Americans are being forced to choose between financial ruin or jail time, while sex offenders are getting freed. At what point will the general public begin to question the leadership they’re under? Only time will tell.