China Killing off U.S. Exports From Being Shipped

It looks like we are allowing China to kill off our exports—by bribing the cargo companies. “”What does the value of American Made, American Grown, or American workers mean to our country? “Ocean carriers are paid a premium by countries such as China to ship empty containers back to their home country to export more of their goods to the US and all over the world, while American Grown goods rot on our docks.” Why isn’t Biden screaming? Why aren’t the Republicans screaming? In effect, China is sanctioning the United States—and Washington is silent.

Allowing Shipping Carriers to Refuse American Goods Shouldn’t Be Tolerated

Almond Alliance, 3/3/22

MODESTO, CA – Today, Aubrey Bettencourt, President of the Almond Alliance of California, criticized the current trade imbalance, which has shipping carriers refusing to export American goods, impacting our American jobs, businesses, and reputation.

“As a result of this trade imbalance, it’s not just American products that are rotting. America’s position in the world is deteriorating as fast as the fruits and vegetables left at our ports. America’s reputation as a reliable trade partner is also becoming spoiled.

“I am glad that President Joe Biden mentioned this trade manipulation in his State of the Union Address. President Biden and every Governor should use the total weight of their administrations, including legal, to end this trade manipulation. And it should start right now!”