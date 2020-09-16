By

If you support the Marxist BLM, you are supporting an agent of the Chinese Communist Party. Note the media refused to give the financial parentage of this revolting organization. “The Black Futures Lab, a venture of Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza, is sponsored by the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA), an organization that works with China’s communist government to push its agenda in the United States, according to an investigation by the Heritage Foundation’s Mike Gonzalez. Gonzalez discovered that the Black Futures Lab donation page explicitly states they are “a fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association,” explaining where donations to Black Futures Lab are funneled. Why isn’t Attorney General Barr arresting this foreign terrorist organization? If the Democrats are worried about the Russian Collusion Delusion, why aren’t’ they concerned about a foreign communist organization financing terrorism in the United States. Time to arrest these folks for terrorism and violation of numerous Federal laws. This is why we have Gitmo in Cuba.

Chinese Organization With Communist Party Ties Funds Black Lives Matter Ventures

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands by national flags at the Schloss Bellevue presidential residency in Berlin on March 28, 2014. Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a landmark visit to fellow export powerhouse Germany Friday, the third leg of his European tour, expected to cement flourishing trade ties and focus on the Crimea crisis. AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

By Madeline Osburn, The Federalist, 9/16/20

The Black Futures Lab, a venture of Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza, is sponsored by the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA), an organization that works with China’s communist government to push its agenda in the United States, according to an investigation by the Heritage Foundation’s Mike Gonzalez.

Gonzalez discovered that the Black Futures Lab donation page explicitly states they are “a fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association,” explaining where donations to Black Futures Lab are funneled.

Gonzalez explains the history of the CPA in the United States, documenting the activities the group sponsors on behalf of the Chinese government, including one instance in which the People’s Republic of China flag was flown over Boston’s City Hall to honor the takeover of China by the Chinese Communist Party. The CPA is routinely praised for its work in the U.S. by China’s official mouthpiece, China Daily.

“It is clear, then, that CPA works with China’s communist government, pushes its agenda here in the United States, and is regularly praised by China’s state-owned mouthpieces,” Gonzalez writes. “It is clear, too, from, this perspective, why the CPA would sponsor a new enterprise by Garza: They espouse the same desire for world communism.”

Garza, the founder of Black Futures Lab, is also the founder of the openly Marxist, global organization Black Lives Matter and the numerous domestic organizations, such as the Movement For Black Lives, that are related to it. The BLM organization sponsors and proposes Marxist public policy such as socialized ownership of resources, banks, and businesses, a highly unequal income tax, putting everyone on welfare through a “minimum income,” and government jobs. In 2015, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said she and her fellow organizers are “trained Marxists.”

Garza’s organization that the Chinese Progressive Association funds, Black Futures Lab, appears to be a lobbying group advocating for “local-, state- and federal-level policies that make Black communities stronger,” and goals which presumably fall in line with Garza’s Marxist ideology.

The prominence of Black Lives Matter’s role in heightening racial strife in American recent years cannot be understated. As Ben Weingarten writes at The Federalist, BLM is “collectively rooted in and devoted to Marxism, Jew-hatred, violence, racism, social discord, and the undermining of our founding values and principles.” Of course, China would see value in funding such an organization.