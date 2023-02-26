By

Chinese Spy Lover Eric Swalwell Proposes Bill to Ban Trump From U.S. Capitol

Sarah Arnold, Townhall, 2/23/23

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), who was kicked off the House Select Committee on Intelligence because of his years-long affair with a Chinese spy, is trying to stay in the headlines by proposing a plan to keep former President Trump out of the Capitol.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA), would permanently bar Trump and several top aides from the Capitol because of their attempt to “undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

The proposal asks the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police to take “such actions as may be necessary” to keep Trump from entering the halls of Congress forever.

“The effort to undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election damaged the functions of our democracy,” the resolution states, adding that those efforts also “damaged the integrity of Congress’s constitutional role in certifying the election results.”

Swalwell also proposed for former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino; former Trump assistant Peter Navarro; former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who supported an investigation into election fraud in 2020; and Trump attorneys John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and Rudy Giuliani to also be banned from the Capitol.

In response, Trump mocked Swalwell’s proposal calling him an “idiot” for “falling desperately in love with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang,” causing him to lose his seat on the committee.

“This idiot is now calling (for publicity purposes only!) for some Great American Patriots, including me, to be banned from the Capitol,” Trump said in a statement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Democrat’s office defended Swalwell’s proposal saying, “when the village nearly burns down, we don’t invite the arsonist back to visit