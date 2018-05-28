Chipotle’s ‘limited-menu concept’ can reform bloated universities, California governor says

By

Jerry Brown wants to run the University of California system and the Cal State system as if they were a fast food restaurant—bland offerings, limited offerings and is a world of new technology—limit the education opportunities of students in California. Of course, classes and major in ethnic studies, gender studies and “social justice” as based on racism, hatred and class warfare—real education to make the students successful in life is not part of the indoctrination process. “Brown praised the “limited-menu concept” of Chipotle, which recently announced its headquarters is moving to California, in his final address to the California Chamber of Commerce as governor. The Sacramento Bee reports: “What I like about Chipotle is the limited menu. You stand in the line, get either brown rice or white rice, black beans or pinto beans,” Brown said. “You put a little cheese, a little this, a little that, and you’re out of there. I think that’s a model some of our universities need to follow.” Just another Democrat scam. If Brown wanted to end the hatred and bigotry of these classes and majors, he could have stopped them spoken out against them—instead he has been silent about the bullying, violence and racism on the campuses—silence is consent. Jerry Brown, as Governor, has allowed tax funded campuses to become riot zones, zones for hate and education has been an afterthought—that is his legacy—maybe in retirement he will eat a burrito and think about it.

C hipotle’s ‘limited-menu concept’ can reform bloated universities, California governor says

Greg Piper, The College Fix, 5/25/18

‘All these professors want to teach one of their pet little projects’

Jerry Brown is one of the most interesting Democrats in elected office.

A fixture of California politics since the 1970s, the outgoing and longest-serving governor infuriated the progressive left by vetoing a bill that would have codified the Obama administration’s Title IX guidance, citing his concern for due process and particularly the rights of nonwhite college students.

Now he’s telling state universities they need to slim down and give students a more efficient path to a degree. His example? A once-imperiled fast-casual chain which has nailed the basics.

Brown praised the “limited-menu concept” of Chipotle, which recently announced its headquarters is moving to California, in his final address to the California Chamber of Commerce as governor. The Sacramento Bee reports:

“What I like about Chipotle is the limited menu. You stand in the line, get either brown rice or white rice, black beans or pinto beans,” Brown said. “You put a little cheese, a little this, a little that, and you’re out of there. I think that’s a model some of our universities need to follow.”

Brown has repeatedly prodded the state’s public universities, particularly California State University, to improve their graduation rates. He said Wednesday that if they adopted a “limited-menu concept, everyone would graduate on time.” …

“They have so damn many courses because all these professors want to teach one of their pet little projects, but then you get thousands and thousands of courses, and then the basic courses aren’t available. It takes kids six years instead of four years,” Brown said.

“I know that’s not politically correct, or intellectually correct, because there’s so much to learn,” he added. “But you don’t learn it all in college. You learn most of it after you leave. So, get a good basic education in whatever field you try to do it in and get out of there.”

