Christmas Tree Few Will See Erected in Downtown (ghost town) Santa Barbara

By

State Street in Santa Barbara looks and feels like a ghost town. Many of the businesses are permanently closed. Others will be closed because they are “non-essential” as declared by politicians who only see themselves as being essential. Yet, the city makes a big deal about putting up a giant Christmas tree that almost no one will see. Why? Few cars in the area, no tourists, few employees—just government folks driving by without a care in the world. “A 45-foot-tall Douglas fir tree was installed in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning and will shine bright for the holiday season. Volunteers with Big Red Crane Co. hoisted the Christmas tree into place in the middle of the 1300 block of State Street, near The Arlington Theatre. The tree installation is part of a Santa Barbara tradition that has been occurring for more than 20 years.” The tree is up—maybe the city can use live streaming on the Internet so real people can view the tree. Otherwise it is like a bear pooping in the forest—if you don’t see the tree is it really there?

Christmas Tree Takes Its Place to Light Up Downtown Santa Barbara for Holiday Season

Christmas at Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco

Installation of 45-foot-tall tree, on State Street near The Arlington Theatre, keeps alive a more than 20-year tradition

By Jade Martinez-Pogue, Noozhawk Staff Writer, 12/1/20

A 45-foot-tall Douglas fir tree was installed in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning and will shine bright for the holiday season.

Volunteers with Big Red Crane Co. hoisted the Christmas tree into place in the middle of the 1300 block of State Street, near The Arlington Theatre.

The tree installation is part of a Santa Barbara tradition that has been occurring for more than 20 years.

“We are excited to continue our annual tradition of donating the community Christmas tree to Santa Barbara,” said Irene Rhodes, owner and CEO of Consumer Fire Products Inc., the presenting sponsor of the tree.

The installation of the massive tree captured the attention of visitors passing by, who stopped to watch and take photos as workers placed the star atop the tree.

Shooting star light decorations were put up on the surrounding light poles to make for a whimsical holiday display.

“Although we can’t gather together for the annual Holiday Parade this year, we’re honored to be a part of bringing the community some much-needed joy,” Rhodes said.

The towering tree arrived from a sustainable tree farm in Northern California that plants four new trees for each one that it sells, according to Tim Persson, marketing manager for the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara.

Although the annual holiday parade cannot be held this year because of corona virus-related health and safety precautions, the Downtown Organization hopes that the installation of the tree will keep the holiday spirit alive.

“Our team at the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is very excited to bring the tree and some holiday spirit to downtown again this year,” said Robin Elander, executive director of Downtown Santa Barbara. “We love this annual tradition and hope it brings some joy to a challenging year.”