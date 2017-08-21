Chuck Schumer—Expensive Totalitarian/Crony Capitalist

By

We know that Senate Democrat Leader chuck Schumer has demanded that the 48 members of his Caucus vote NO on everything—even agreement on the time of day. He has belittled the President, called for a coup and has decided he will stop the creation of jobs—the good news is that in 2018 ten Democrats, five in deep trouble for re-election have to defend harming the American public, causing them to lose health care, not get jobs and keeping taxes at record highs. Now Schumer—who does not want you to have a tax cuts demands his friends and donors in the New York grape industry receive an $18 million subsidy from people in Nebraska he is keeping from tax cuts and jobs. Can you spell corruption? “Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D.-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D.-N.Y.) announced yesterday that the federal government will spend up to $18,000,000 to buy Concord grape juice in an effort to increase the price that New York farmers can get for their grapes. In a letter to Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to have the government buy the grape juice, Sen. Schumer noted that there are “more than 280 growers with over 9,700 acres” of Concord grape vineyards in New York State.” What would the Feds do with all of those grapes—give them to the poor created by Democrat parties.

Chuck Schumer Says Feds Will Spend $18,000,000 to Buy Grape Juice to Subsidize Vineyard Owners

By CNSNews.com Staff, 8/18/18

(CNSNews.com) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D.-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D.-N.Y.) announced yesterday that the federal government will spend up to $18,000,000 to buy Concord grape juice in an effort to increase the price that New York farmers can get for their grapes.

In a letter to Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to have the government buy the grape juice, Sen. Schumer noted that there are “more than 280 growers with over 9,700 acres” of Concord grape vineyards in New York State.

“I write to encourage the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) to utilize its statutory authority under Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935 to conduct a bonus buy purchase of Concord grape juice as soon as possible,” Schumer wrote Perdue. “This critical bonus buy would help ensure the continued success of Concord grape growers in New York and nationwide, while also helping to supplement the USDA’s supply for nutrition programs.

“As you may know, New York has more than 280 growers with over 9,700 acres of Concord vineyards across the state,” wrote Schumer. “Over the past few years, the Concord grape crops have been larger than average nationally, with this year’s crop being no exception.

“This year’s successful crop, in addition to a large carryover from last year, is of great concern to our small grower’s and the industry as a whole,” Schumer wrote. “Since previous AMS Concord grape bonus buys, like the $25 million buy in 2014, have been largely successful, I urge you to quickly approve this request. This bonus buy would not only help stabilize grower’s incomes, it also would help provide valuable nutrients to those most in need.”

The headline on a press release put out by Schumer and Gillibrand yesterday said: “Schumer, Gillibrand Announce U.S. Department of Agriculture Has Agreed to Purchase $18 Million in Surplus Concord Grape Juice to Stabilize Prices For Grape Growers in Upstate New York.”

“The USDA’s decision to purchase surplus Concord grapes is a major victory for New York growers and individuals across the state receiving nutrition assistance,” Schumer said in the release. “More juice sales mean more profit for our growers in Western New York, Central New York and the Finger Lakes as well as increased access to healthier foods for those in need. Today’s announcement is good news for every grape-grower in New York.”

Gillibrand also pushed the $18 million subsidy as a “healthy” food program.

“This additional USDA funding will support our upstate New York grape growers and is a key step towards ensuring competitiveness while stabilizing prices for farmers,” Sen. Gillibrand said in the release. “Purchasing the surplus juice for our nutritional assistance programs across the state reaffirms our commitment to essential healthy affordable food programs for New Yorkers in need.”

