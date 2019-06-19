By

These are just some of the problems facing Californians—add to the list collapsing pension systems, crowded roads and streets, increased crime, mostly not reported since the State is limiting prisoners. We are in trouble—with homeless vets on the streets, Newsom and his Democrat buddies has prioritized law breakers from foreign countries. Shame on us for treating Americans so poorly and criminals so well.

Citizens Against AB-4—Health Care for Illegal Aliens, Not Veterans or Other Honest Citizens.

Miriam Soros, Citizens Against AB-4, 6/19/19

There was a time in history that California was the envy of the Nation. We were the destination for Americans and legal immigrants seeking to live American dream. Over the years, Californians have watched the steady increase in liberal /socialist policies accelerate the decline in our quality of life while steadily chipping away at our freedoms.

Lawmakers in Sacramento have ignored the everyday Californian, imposing laws and taxes benefiting Illegal Aliens over Californians. Sanctuary State policies enacted without the voter’s consent have increased crime and established a protected class of criminals.

Although California has the largest national GDP ($3.0 trillion gross in 2017), liberal policies have fostered an oppressive tax burden on the middle class who pay an average tax of $.75 for every $1.00. To break out of poverty an annual salary of $82,000 – $195,000 (depending on location) is necessary. The average Californian is forced to work multiple jobs or excess hours to afford room and board to the point that in 2018, our state was ranked as having the worst quality of life.

Newsom’s administration bolstered by the Democrat’s California Legislative supermajority, agreed to a new 2019 budget of $215 billion. Increasing spending on pet projects at a time when Californians are already paying the highest taxes in the country and a mass exodus from the state continues. A portion of the spending increase is allotted to fund free healthcare benefits for 19-26 year old Illegal Aliens with families making up to $150K annually.

Assembly Bill 4 (AB-4: Medi-Cal: Eligibility) which will be read at the State Capitol Wednesday, June 26th at 1:30 PM, proposes a funding plan to create a Statewide individual mandate in California. This Bill would tax the three million Californians without health insurance $695 or 2% of their income simply for not being able to afford their own. This may sound familiar; it is the individual mandate blueprint from ObamaCare, which was the most unpopular provision ultimately found unconstitutional by a Federal Judge.

Newsom and Lawmakers in Sacramento are proposing it to cover the estimated $98 million cost of AB-4. Although this $98 million cost is just an estimate, the track record of the Democrats has shown that this price tag will be higher. The people of California need only to look as far as the failed “Bullet Train” project to see the mismanagement possibilities and estimated vs actual cost disparity.

While Californians are faced with the highest rates of poverty and a third world quality of life, the once “Golden State” continues to set new records drawing worldwide attention for all the wrong reasons:

Homeless are forgotten in the streets, their staggering numbers well over 100,000.

Feces, urine and discarded drug paraphilia dominate streets, parks, beaches and public areas.

State Funding for Veteran’s programs are re-purposed to benefit illegal aliens.

Public schools performing below national standard- ranking last place in State testing. This despite CA Dept. of Education lowering the required passing test score based on race and further lowering the required score based on Title I status.

Skyrocketing cost of living, unattainable housing, an increase in current regulations and tax rates, an unknown number of new taxes.

Our elected officials are reticent to provide a compressive list of changes and additions.

The People have built this state with years of hard work and investment of our blood sweat and tears while Left of Left politicians have found new ways to tax basic survival. Americans, Californians and Immigrants who spend years going through the legal process to live the American Dream must take a stand and send a clear message to Lawmakers in Sacramento… Enough is Enough!

We are the Silent Majority and we must clearly declare Californians come first. We did not elect you to represent foreign countries. We did not elect you to put our families in danger. We did not elect you to take food from our mouths and give it to criminals.

Take California Back, a grassroots group of Californians fighting for their State by uniting like-minded individuals and groups, have organized a rally at the State Capitol for June 26th starting at noon providing a platform for Californians to voice their objections to AB-4 funding healthcare to Illegal Aliens by taxing those who can least afford it. Event organizers are planning to join the Senate during the hearing to speak on behalf of Californians objecting to this proposed bill.

All Californians are encouraged to join (no matter your political party) and help reverse the downward spiral and two class system of “the have and have nots”. This is a bi-partisan issue that affects everyone working hard to survive in California.

Lawmakers in Sacramento have abandoned the everyday Californian, and they need a reminder that they are elected officials that work for the American people.

For questions, event organizers can be reached at info@TakeCABack.org.