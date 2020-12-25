By

Once again the Deep Swamp is making it too easy for folks to become citizens. The foundation of our nation is the First Amendment—free speech and free exercise of religion. Now those responsible for citizenship tests have determined that these basic freedoms are no longer needed to be known by those wanting to be U.S. citizens It is no coincidence that this happens when CNN to Facebook have ended freedom of the press—to become state-controlled media, telling the public only what the Deep Swamp wants you to know. Or that using a virus as an excuse, killing off churches and religious services and fellowship. “The new citizenship test, which immigrants began to use this month, no longer includes a question dealing specifically with the right to religious freedom, one of the Constitution’s defining liberties.”

Citizenship test cuts questions on freedom of press, religion

By Stephen Dinan – The Washington Times, 12/22/20

The new citizenship test, which immigrants began to use this month, no longer includes a question dealing specifically with the right to religious freedom, one of the Constitution’s defining liberties.

It’s a startling move for the Trump administration, which has overall been a vigorous advocate of religious freedom across the government, said Alfonso Aguilar, who ran the Office of Citizenship in the Bush administration and oversaw the last rewrite of the test in 2008.

He made sure the religious freedom question was added to the test at that point because he thought would-be citizens should know about something so central to the American experiment.

“I’m surprised this is happening under this administration. I’m sure the president is not aware,” Mr. Aguilar said.

The citizenship test works under what Mr. Aguilar called the “catechism” approach: Those seeking citizenship are told to study a set of questions. When it’s time for the test, they are asked a small subset of those questions and must get 60% correct.