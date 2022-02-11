By

The Vice Mayor of Citrus Heights, a town near Sacramento is obviously not a thinker. He is worried that his town has too many fast food joints—and most seem to be doing very well. I guess he prefers his town to be the home of gourmet joints and high priced steak houses. Obviously the guy is either an economic illiterate or prefers being a Soviet than an American. Maybe no one told hm that if a restaurant did not have customers, it would be closed. So they fact these places are successful says they are meeting the needs of the community. If he wants to live in a town with few if any fast food places, he should be a council member in Beverly Hills—great steak houses and sushi places!

Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Concerned City Is Becoming ‘Fast-Food Mecca’

By Steve Large, CBS 13, 2/1/22

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The City of Citrus Heights is discussing whether they have too many drive-throughs and whether enough is enough.

A new drive-thru fast-food restaurant called Raising Cane’s on Greenback Lane is such a hit, the restaurant has an employee assigned to traffic control to prevent nearby businesses from being blocked by cars lined up at their ordering windows.

The traffic trouble left Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer wondering if Citrus Heights should now consider putting the brakes on more drive-throughs in the city.

“This needs to be managed in some way,” Schaefer said. “We certainly are concerned about being known as sort of the fast food mecca of the area.”

The traffic from Raising Cane’s became bad enough for some neighbors, Schaefer proposed a moratorium on new Citrus Heights drive-throughs for the next five years. The city council agreed to conduct a drive-thru study first.

“We just want to slow this down a little bit, really study it and make sure we have policy in place,” Schaefer said.

Since incorporating as a city in 1997, Citrus Heights has put moratoriums on some types of business in place before: strip clubs, marijuana dispensaries, smoke shops and massage permits.

Schaefer says this would be different.

“I’m not looking at it from that perspective at all,” Schaefer said. “I’m looking at it from a perspective of simply managing the traffic, managing the community.”

In the Sunrise Mall redevelopment plan, the city council has already written a ban on drive-thru restaurants into the new retail entertainment complex.

“People do kind of enjoy the fast food experience here, but we’re more than fast food, we’re a thriving community,” Schaefer said.

Suddenly this drive-thru convenience is becoming a concern.