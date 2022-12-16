By

City College’s Bachelor’s Degree Inches Toward Reality – With or Without CSU Approval

Voice of San Diego, 12/16/22

A bachelor’s degree at San Diego City College may be one step closer to reality. The CSU system and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office have sparred for months over multiple degrees proposed via AB 927, which allows 30 community colleges a year to develop workforce-oriented bachelor’s degrees so long as they do not duplicate those already offered by California’s public four-year institutions.

City College’s proposed bachelor’s degree in cyber defense and analysis is one of them.

Last week, the community college’s chancellor’s office sent a draft agreement outlining the proposed degree to the CSUs – part of the consultation process outlined by AB 927. The CSU’s told our Jakob McWhinney earlier this month that they could not guarantee they’d sign an agreement when it came to them.

This could set up a tense situation, where community colleges approve their proposed degrees without the buy-in of the CSUs. Both systems have acknowledged this is a distinct possibility, and the community colleges maintain they have the authority to do so. In either case, community college officials plan to make an update at its January board of governors meeting.

Background: Throughout this process, the CSUs have been the primary system presenting objections, while the UC’s have stayed out of the conflict. The system’s main concern is that duplicative degrees could cut into their bottom line.

Meanwhile, some community college officials have argued that the duplication stipulation should be scrapped altogether and that a new California Master Plan for Higher Education is needed. They say this would make way for a more equitable higher education system that gives community college students — many of whom may not have access to public four-year universities — the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree.