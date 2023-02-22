By

City Controller’s Staffing Choices Reveal an Emphasis on Bias

Angela McGregor, Westside Current, 2/20/23

Kenneth Mejia ran for City Controller as “the only CPA” in the race, promising to bring a unique transparency and competency to the audits required of the City’s fiscal watchdog. When his troubling social media history came to light following the LA Times surprise endorsement of his candidacy, Mejia dismissed charges that he was (in the words of a predecessor) “unfit for public office”, insisting that these tweets were a “non-story” and that, going forward, he would be focused on “bringing Angelenos together by understanding the city’s finances”.

As a Green Party candidate for Congress, Mejia condemned the Democratic Party (he was famously photographed at a Jill Stein rally in 2020 holding up a photoshopped image of Hillary Clinton in a cage) and accused President Biden of being a rapist and a racist. His paid campaign staffers disrupted mayoral debates, in one case screaming obscenities at a Rabbi in a synagogue. When Los Angeles Magazine reported that Mejia’s CPA license had been largely inactive since 2016, Mejia insisted their reporting was a “hit piece” put out by his opponent in the race, and that his lack of an active license was irrelevant. He insisted that he would bring fairness and transparency to his job as “paymaster, auditor and chief accounting officer for the City of Los Angeles”.

But Mejia’s recent hires, who appear to have both dubious qualifications and clear political bias, seem to indicate otherwise. One in particular stands out.

On January 13, Mejia announced that he had hired Ashley Bennett as his Director of Homelessness: Accountability & Oversight (a newly created position within the Controller’s Office) by tweeting: “Ashley is a UCLA alumna and co-founder of Community Organization Ground Game L.A…. she served as a researcher at UCLA for the After Echo Park Lake Research Collective”.

Bennett earned her BA in Communications from UCLA in 2014, and went on to work as a Team Leader at Target and a Sales Associate at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, according to her LinkedIn profile. GroundGame L.A., the nonprofit she co-founded in 2017, had its origins in the Green Party, according to the website Influence Watch. Interestingly, given that she will be his Director of Homelessness, Mejia’s announcement doesn’t mention Bennett’s tenure as an outreach worker at LAHSA, between June, 20

In 2019, Bennett was supposed to be conducting outreach work with the residents of an enormous encampment that had sprung up in Echo Park. But according to a January, 2020 email from a park ranger to a city staffer “Instead of working with us, [Bennett] tells the folks in the park that they don’t need to comply with LAPD or the rangers. She tells the homeless the city has no resources to help them…Bennett was there today saying she was not representing LAHSA and was there on her own time; of course causing problems.” In February, 2020, Bennett was dismissed from LAHSA, for (she wrote in Knock-LA) “standing up for my unhoused brothers and sisters who were being harassed, assaulted, and terrorized every single day and night for simply seeking refuge in a place they felt safe — Echo Park Lake.” She claimed that CD13 Council member Mitch O’Farrell had pressured LAHSA to dismiss her.

After her dismissal, Bennett continued her work in Echo Park. A Go Fund Me she started in October of 2020, describing the encampments as providing a “new vision” of homeless communities, raised close to $60,000.

Not everyone in the neighborhood agreed with Bennett’s utopian assessment that the encampments were “A Vision of Love and Support”. Nearly 5600 people petitioned the city to clear the park, citing “Nearly daily incidents of unhoused people stalking, harassing, spitting, and using hate slurs against the housed citizens who actually paid to live here and want to use the park they also paid for”, as well as “rampant drug use and sales” and “prostitution of unhoused women by the men of the lake”. In August of 2020, the body of Brianna Moore, an 18 year old volunteer outreach worker from San Diego, was discovered in one of the tents in the park, the victim of a fentanyl overdose. She was one of at least three persons to die in the park that year.

O’Farrell’s office began organizing the clearing of the Echo Park encampments in December of 2020, contracting with Urban Alchemy and LAHSA to provide outreach and arrange temporary housing assignments, through Project Homekey and Project Roomkey, to the park’s residents.

On the day the park was fenced and closed for repairs — March 26, 2021 — a melee ensued between the LAPD, activists and the remaining campers. O’Farrell was criticized for the level of force used by the police: 182 protesters were arrested, including three journalists. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “The police were there because there were credible threats in an organized fashion from some of these groups that did a call for everyone to descend upon Echo Park to fight me. Because their position was: The park should not ever close for any reason. There shouldn’t be any fences and people shouldn’t leave until they decide to leave on their own. The police saw all these incendiary threats on social media, through Ground Game LA, Street Watch, Democratic Socialists of America-Los Angeles, Ktown For All, the People’s [City Council], they were all unified in spreading this message.” The groups O’Farrell cited uniformly denied having called for violence.

On April 12, 2021 Bennett was in Griffith Park, a protected wildlife habitat and high fire danger zone, preventing park rangers from removing a 7 tent encampment of former Echo Park residents (and their pets, including unleashed pit bulls) near the site of the Old Zoo. According to a May 24 letter from the Hollywood United Neighborhood Coalition to CD4 Councilmember Nithya Raman (whose district includes Griffith Park), Bennett, in the company of one of Raman’s staff members, falsely identified herself to rangers as a member of the CD4 staff, acting under the aegis of the council office. Four people were arrested during the confrontation.

A year later, Bennett, one of 17 members of the “After Echo Park Research Collective”, under the auspices of UCLA’s Luskin Center, co-authored a monograph on the after-effects of what they termed the “state sponsored displacement” at Echo Park. Using LAHSA’s data and excluding from the definition of housing anything that includes “congregate shelter or any situation that is temporary by design”, the group found that “Only 17 [of the former residents of Echo Park] have been placed in what can be considered to be housing.” 48 residents were “waiting in the system”, and 82 had exited the program without giving LAHSA an exit interview. The monograph is rife with inflammatory accusations and colorful descriptions lacking citation (at one point O’Farrell is described as “enraged” at the slow pace of displacement in the park, leading him to hire Urban Alchemy, a “mercenary contractor” to speed up the work LAHSA was doing too slowly.) Just one of its chapters (entitled “Lies, Damn Lies and Statistics”) contains actual, statistical data. The rest are filled with anecdotes — primarily profiles of former Echo Park residents who enjoyed their stay in the park. It concludes with a list of what the authors call “liberal lies” designed to justify the “violent and racist criminalization of homeless encampments touted by the engineers of the Echo Park Lake displacement”.

The report received widespread media coverage, and was cited as evidence of the failure of the Echo Park Cleanup. On February 2, CD13’s current Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez announced that the fence surrounding the park, which was installed during the cleanup, will be removed, calling the cleanup a “violent displacement of unhoused individuals” and a “rushed and failed plan”.

Recently, Mejia has come under fire by the LAPD for attending, along with high level staffers, several demonstrations to gather, he Tweeted, “first-hand impressions of conditions on the ground. Our aim is to hold the City accountable.” Using tactics reminiscent of the Echo Park Research Collective, his staff will also be visiting interim housing sites “to gather information”. But it’s unclear what information, beyond the purely anecdotal, Mejia’s staff can glean from marching alongside demonstrators or poking through Project Roomkey motel sites. Moreover, how does such activity comply “with generally accepted government auditing standards”, as mandated by the City Charter?

In her capacity as Director of Homelessness Accountability, Bennett will likely oversee a recently promised audit of temporary housing by the Controller’s office. But how credible will the findings of that audit be, coming from someone with no prior government experience who has, in an article she co-authored for Radical Housing Journal, referred to hotel rooms as “carceral shelter” and “a weapon for displacement”?

Bennett is not the only Mejia staffer who appears to lack relevant experience. His “Director of Technology and Innovation”, Kyler Chin, is just 18 years old and his only listed qualification is having built Mejia’s campaign website. Shekinah Deocares, Mejia’s “Director of Community Engagement” was, just three years ago, upon her graduation from college, lamenting that her plans to go to law school were thwarted by a lack of funds, but happy that she was able to do “community outreach work in Filipinx communities concerning labor rights & the 2020 census.” Maria Rosas, the Deputy Controller of Finance, was most recently the Regional Finance Manager for a Landscaping Company based in Pennsylvania. She was an early donor to Mejia’s campaign.

As a member of the previous Controller’s staff told us, it’s common for Controllers to replace much of the previous Executive staff with their own hires, and that “none of the staff that worked under Ron Galperin really wanted to stay because, like, Mejia is just too much. No one wants to work for somebody like that. If you are part of the “establishment”…it’s a gamble. If he goes off the deep end and you’re working for him, and you’re his advisor, people are gonna think that you had something to do with that. You’d just get blacklisted from every other office.”

Per the City Charter, the Controller reports to the Mayor and the City Council. By cleaning house the way he did, Mejia, according to the former staffer “got rid of all the institutional knowledge that had been accumulated with the previous staff.” Since the office holds no real authority over the City, in order for the Controller to effect real change they must integrate themselves into City Government and work closely with the City Council. Mejia’s and his staff’s lack of political and technical expertise (and demonstration of clear political bias) could ultimately result in the Controller’s Office being regarded as irrelevant by those who actually hold the reins of power at City Hall. But the point of Mejia’s many Tweets, Tik-Toks and “first hand impressions” may have nothing to do with fulfilling his obligations to the City. Instead, he seems primarily focused on raising his political profile among the far left progressives who backed his campaign.