Corruption is the word on the Los Angeles city council. One member has plead guilty of Federal crimes and several more are under investigation by the FBI. Now Mayor Garcetti wants to cut the police budget and “defund” the police. The President of the City Council, Nury Martinez, voted to defund the police—while she has round the clock police officers driving her around town, protecting HER home and staying with her 24/7. She is protected—just doesn’t want you protected. “An investigative reporter found a “private LAPD protection detail” outside the home of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez after she introduced a motion to cut the department’s budget by $150 million. The LAPD detail appeared in April but was “canceled Thursday night” when Spectrum News contacted Martinez for comment. “After death threats to the Council President and her daughter and safety concerns that began over a month ago, LAPD recommended that placing a detail at her home was the best course of action to ensure the safety of the Council President and her family,” Rick Coca, a Martinez spokesman, told the news station. Antifa and other violent, radical groups have threatened all white people—so should white folks be given personal, round the clock police protection also. Is Martinez’s life more important than the dentist in downtown L.A.? Corruption, pure and simple.

City Council President Cancels ‘Private LAPD Protection’ Outside Home After Moving to Cut LAPD Budget

Kyle Olson , Breitbart, 6/9/20

An investigative reporter found a “private LAPD protection detail” outside the home of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez after she introduced a motion to cut the department’s budget by $150 million.

The LAPD detail appeared in April but was “canceled Thursday night” when Spectrum News contacted Martinez for comment.

“After death threats to the Council President and her daughter and safety concerns that began over a month ago, LAPD recommended that placing a detail at her home was the best course of action to ensure the safety of the Council President and her family,” Rick Coca, a Martinez spokesman, told the news station.

Natalie Brunell of Spectrum News found a squad car outside Martinez’s residence providing “round-the-clock protection” that was “often staffed by two officers.”

“It’s kind of ironic. Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department,” Det. Jamie McBride, director of the LAPD union, told the news station.

Brunell filmed the detail outside Martinez’s home:

Neighbors said they were “pleased” with the police presence in the neighborhood.

But Mayor Eric Garcetti is apparently trying to one-up Martinez with his proposal to slash, or “reallocate,” $250 million from the department.

“To the men and women of our Los Angeles Police Department, we ask so much of you, and never more than in these days,” Garcetti said, CBS 2 reported.

“All of us, every single one of us, are making a sacrifice. This is not on your shoulders alone.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.