City of Davis removes building electrification requirement from draft climate plan

When disaster is at the door step, even the Socialist haters come to their senses. There is a sign near the entrance to the City of Davis that has been there for at least forty years. It says, “It is against the law to explode a nuclear weapon inside the City of Davis.” These crazies actually think that if the Chinese or Russians drop a bomb on the City, they would arrest the perpetrators—this is a town meant for outpatient treatment of the mentally ill. But, now they are faced with NO energy to keep the lights on, climate change is no longer a big deal—they can “live” with it. “The city heard from multiple community members and business leaders, including those in the real estate industry, that point-of-sale electrification would hinder and place undue burdens on those wishing to sell their home. Thus the recommendation related to that issue will be changed. Previously the draft plan included an action item that said, “research and develop an ordinance requiring building energy efficiency upgrades and electric (or other non-fossil fuel) equipment replacement at time of sale for residential and commercial properties with a defined implementation schedule for ordinance requirements.” Reality has slapped them in the face==when will it slap Guv Nuisance?

City removes building electrification requirement from draft climate plan

BYANNE TERNUS-BELLAMY, Davis Enterprise, 10/14/22

Based on community feedback, the city has announced it will revise the draft 2020-2040 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan to remove a recommendation that building electrification occur at point of sale.

Instead, the plan will clarify that electrification of appliances at the time a home or building is sold would be voluntary only.

In a statement issued Friday, the city said, “ when the draft CAAP’s public comment period closed on Oct. 10, it was clear that only voluntary implementation of electric appliances within households and businesses received widespread support.

“Staff have made an adjustment to the proposed draft CAAP in response to this feedback and to ensure complete clarity that any electrification actions for replacement appliances be completely voluntary. The final draft CAAP is expected to be presented to the City Council for their consideration in December, and may include additional adjustments as staff complete review of other public comments received.”

The city heard from multiple community members and business leaders, including those in the real estate industry, that point-of-sale electrification would hinder and place undue burdens on those wishing to sell their home.

Thus the recommendation related to that issue will be changed.

Previously the draft plan included an action item that said, “research and develop an ordinance requiring building energy efficiency upgrades and electric (or other non-fossil fuel) equipment replacement at time of sale for residential and commercial properties with a defined implementation schedule for ordinance requirements.

“Develop Home Energy Score (HES) program. Include specific provisions for low-income and vulnerable populations. Address financing/incentive options. Preferred approach is to start immediately with voluntary implementation supported by education and outreach; transition to mandatory requirements by 2025.”

That section will be revised to read, “Provide education and outreach to assist property owners in making informed decisions for building energy/efficiency upgrades (including information about replacement with electric or other non-fossil fuel equipment replacement) for residential and commercial properties, including any existing or anticipated incentive and financing programs. Develop a Home Energy Score (HES) program. Include specific provisions for low-income and vulnerable populations.”

The main changes, the city noted, “are to keep electrification voluntary, take out point of sale, utilize extensive education and outreach materials and remove the 2025 requirement.

“These changes will also give staff time to research and implement incentives and financing mechanisms in support of voluntary electrification for the community and to review incoming mandates from the state regarding its landmark policy, Senate Bill 100, ‘The 100 Percent Clean Energy Act of 2018.’”

The state is requiring renewable energy and 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045, with several benchmarks for jurisdictions to meet, including 60 percent electrification by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045.

The city said Friday it had received over 250 submissions from the online response format and via the CAAP email portal during the 60-day comment period for the draft CAAP.

“This feedback will help inform other modifications, clarifications and recommendations in the document,” the city said in its statement.

City staff will organize the comments in the coming months and then present the findings to the City Council as they consider adoption of a final CAAP later this year.

“The city truly appreciates the community’s engagement on the CAAP and wants to ensure that the final plan reflects the community’s interests, while taking on the ambitious climate change goals set by the state,” the city stated.

For more information on the CAAP, contact the sustainability coordinator Kerry Loux at caap@cityofdavis.org or visit https://www.cityofdavis.org/sustainability/2020-climate-action-and-adaptation-plan-caap.