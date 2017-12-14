By

Last week San Luis Obispo opened up the marijuana market to the Central Coast. Many Central Valley cities have done the same. Now the City of Fresno is opening up the marijuana market for everything except the sale of recreational marijuana. In fact, that is still coming, just not at the beginning of the process. “Despite the council’s ban on recreational sales Council, President Clint Olivier is hopeful this proposal can attract enough support to reverse the city’s direction. “We would undercut that black market, we could keep taxes on it low, foster a new industry,” Clint said. Under Proposition 64 it is up to local jurisdictions to prohibit or regulate the cannabis industry.” For those that do not know him, Olivier is a conservative. To me, like it or not, by 2020 the whole State of California and almost all cities and counties will be opened to the full marijuana market.

City of Fresno proposes new marijuana ordinance

By Dale Yurong, KFSN, 12/12/17

Proposition 64 takes effect in California in January and this week the Fresno City Council will consider a new push to approve marijuana-related businesses.

The city council has already voted to ban recreational marijuana sales but on Thursday they will discuss a new ordinance which would allow medicinal pot dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses.

The fight for a legalized marijuana industry in Fresno is not over.

Businesses like 420 College have been helping entrepreneurs around the state navigate the permit process.

420 College President, George Boyadjian said, “We work with different cannabis entrepreneurs who want to get into the cannabis industry. We provide seminars, courses, and consultation.”

George Boyadjian is encouraged by a new proposal that will go before the city council. It would allow people to begin the application process for a temporary marijuana business permit while the zoning ordinance is being considered.

City Councilmember, Clint Olivier said, “It would allow medical dispensaries, medicinal dispensaries to open and it would also allow cultivation, manufacturing, production, and distribution of cannabis-related products.”

Boyadjian believes this time the council might be more supportive of medical dispensaries.

“I’ll tell you this, medical, there’s a need for it,” Boyadjian said. “Those are the patients who are always forgotten. Those people who are actually in need.”

Despite the council’s ban on recreational sales Council, President Clint Olivier is hopeful this proposal can attract enough support to reverse the city’s direction.

“We would undercut that black market, we could keep taxes on it low, foster a new industry,” Clint said.

Under Proposition 64 it is up to local jurisdictions to prohibit or regulate the cannabis industry.

The city council will hear the zoning ordinance on Thursday.