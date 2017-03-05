City of Los Angeles to become Major Developer. Crony Capitalists Field Day

By

The city of Los Angeles is facing a $250 million deficit—up to a billion dollars over the next four years. Crime is spiking, the streets are the deadliest in the nation. It has made a commitment to protect criminals from foreign countries—as they make honest citizens victims. This is a corrupt city. Now, this failed Third World City wants to become a major developer—it spend close to $60 million to buy land—and expects the State of California, with a $1.5 trillion debt and a possible $10 billion deficit in the 2017-18 fiscal year to “donate” $25 million to the expected $252 million redevelop project—as we know you can double or triple that amount. “The city paid the Union Pacific Railroad $59.3 million for the land

alongside the river, called the Taylor Yard G2 plot, and estimates its

development will cost $252 million, including the purchase price. The state has

agreed to contribute $25 million. “We’ve always considered G2 to be the crown jewel in our vision to

revitalize the L.A. River, and that’s why I have been committed to fighting for

the resources to finally return this land to the people of Los Angeles and the

wildlife that call it home,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.” A better idea is NOT to take the land off the property tax rolls—allow a private firm to buy and develop the land. Who is going to make up for the lost property tax revenues? The poor and the illegal aliens and few rich left in the city—you can find the L.A. middle class in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

LA West Media, 3/3/17

Los Angeles leaders today hailed the close of escrow on nearly 42 acres of property key to the city’s plan to revitalize the Los Angeles River.

“We got it done, and now this vast site can transform how Angelenos

connect with the natural world — because it will allow for habitat

restoration, and open more than a mile of direct access to the river for local

communities that have been cut off from it for too long,” he said.

The Taylor Yard G2 acreage is on the east bank of the L.A. River in

Cypress Park. Development of the plot will connect it to Rio de Los Angeles

State Park and with the Bowtie parcel, another state park.

The plot is a side project connected to a possible $1.4 billion Army

Corps of Engineers plan to revitalize 11 miles of river running through the

Elysian Valley and return it more to a more natural state.

“It has been a process to secure the G2 site in Council District 1, but

we have finally done it,” said Councilman Gil Cedillo, whose First District

includes the land. “G2 is the most integral part of the L.A. River

Revitalization Master Plan for Northeast L.A., for it is the only direct access

point to the river from the communities in our district. It is the beginning of

the future for the L.A. River as we imagine it.”

The land is expected to take five to 10 years to develop before the

public will get to use the space due to the significant environmental cleanup

that will need to be done.

While city leaders celebrated the acquisition of the land, the future of

the larger $1.4 billion revitalization plan is unclear. The council voted in

2013 to split the cost 50/50 with the Army Corps of Engineers, but the Army

Corps has only agreed to pay 20 percent. There is also the looming threat by

President Donald Trump to cut off federal funding to so-called “sanctuary

cities,” which could end up applying to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is expected to be a target because of the LAPD’s

longstanding policy of not initiating contact with a person simply to determine

their immigration status, and other stances city leaders are taking to oppose

Trump.