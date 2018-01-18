By

As the California Political News and Views has noted many times, government is incompetent, mismanaged and/or corrupt. In the case of the Oroville Dam—all three are in play. Sadly, this is not new, it has been going on for decades. This Dam is more reason to get government out of the business of owning and controlling water—it is not able to stop simple bigotry in the ranks, maintain a dam without incident and endangering whole communities. “The city of Oroville filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Water Resources Wednesday which alleges fabricated maintenance reports, racial discrimination and decades of mismanagement led to the Oroville Dam spillway failure last February. Attorney Joseph Cotchett of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy, LLP said the complaint was compiled through many off-the-record interviews, including with industry experts and former and current DWR employees. Attorneys representing the city held a press conference Wednesday afternoon and a copy of the lawsuit was made public. One of the most explosive things in the report, he said, was an African-American employee’s allegation that a noose was hung in the workplace to harass him. Cotchett said discrimination allegedly went back 20 years. My guess is that the management of the dam is not an outlier—it is the norm. Government is the problem and the people need to return control of life to themselves. Until then, expect high taxes and low freedom.

City of Oroville suit against DWR alleges discrimination, corrupt culture

By Risa Johnson, Chico Enterprise-Record, 1/17/18

Oroville >> The city of Oroville filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Water Resources Wednesday which alleges fabricated maintenance reports, racial discrimination and decades of mismanagement led to the Oroville Dam spillway failure last February.

Attorney Joseph Cotchett of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy, LLP said the complaint was compiled through many off-the-record interviews, including with industry experts and former and current DWR employees. Attorneys representing the city held a press conference Wednesday afternoon and a copy of the lawsuit was made public.

One of the most explosive things in the report, he said, was an African-American employee’s allegation that a noose was hung in the workplace to harass him. Cotchett said discrimination allegedly went back 20 years.

“If you were African-American, you were not going to work up there,” he said. “Wait ’til you see it. Horrible.”

The city is seeking, at least, reimbursement for damage to city roads and infrastructure and costs incurred as a result of evacuating its citizens in February.

Over 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Oroville and downstream communities when flows down the emergency spillway resulted in massive erosion and the fear that water heading upward could cause a concrete wall to collapse.

The complaint also alleges that the State Water Contractors had inappropriate influence over DWR operations.

“When the people of Oroville and this county talk about the Mafia water companies, that’s exactly what they were,” Cotchett said. “They thought they were the Mafia. They thought they could get away with anything …”

“They thought they could just say, ‘no, we don’t have to do that maintenance.’ When FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) came out and said, ‘we’ve had reports the dam has serious problems,’ they went out and hired some experts who stood up and said, ‘oh no, we looked at it. It’s all fine …”

“Why? The water companies have to pay to maintain it. They were making millions, if not billions of dollars of profit off that water. That water belongs to all of us. It belongs to the public. Although they call themselves a nonprofit activity, nonprofit my (expletive).”

Cotchett said some former engineers who came forward to attorneys were afraid to share their names out of fear they could lose their pensions.

“Maintenance was allegedly done. In fact, they never did it,” Cotchett said. “Goods were being bought for delivery to the dam. They were never delivered to the dam. They were delivered to a garage in Oroville and sold.”

Another maintenance worker reached out to attorneys but declined an invitation to lunch because being seen with them could create problems for her, Cotchett said.

Additional lawsuits against DWR, including by local farmers, are expected to be filed next week. Several others have been filed against the department since the incident.

“This is the beginning,” he said. “This is the city, today, that’s opening up this can of worms. This was not an act of God. This was not just a wild rainstorm. This went back 20 years of neglect.”

He estimated the damages to the city could range from $500 million to $1 billion. The latest cost estimate from DWR to reconstruct the spillway was $500 million or more, with hopes that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would cover 75 percent.

That is the percentage the agency chipped in to pay for emergency relief.

“You’re looking at major damages that are going to come out of your pocket as a taxpayer,” Cotchett said.

Carolyn Frank, a partner with Huber of Cota Cole and Huber, LLP, said the firm had been looking into litigation since the incident occurred. Scott Huber, of the same company, is the attorney for the city of Oroville.

“The city decided this was the moment when they had enough evidence and had taken their time to really look at the evidence and decide to move forward,” Frank said. “You don’t want to move forward quickly on something like this.”

She said this all could have been avoided.

“The city is outraged at the evidence — the intimidation, the discrimination of women, of people of color and of the mismanagement of the entire department,” she said.

Don Rust, acting city administrator, said the council voted unanimously in closed session to go forward with the lawsuit. Lawyers were hired on contingency, meaning the city won’t pay a dime unless they win the case.

The city has been negotiating compensation for road damages for months, but nearly a year after the incident, talks have gone nowhere, Rust said.

“We are no further than where we were on Feb. 8,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is part of what we have to do.”

That was the day after a gap in the spillway emerged, developing into a gaping hole by day two.

Councilors did not speak at the press conference and the mayor and vice mayor did not offer comments before deadline.

Erin Mellon, a DWR spokeswoman, said she could not comment on any pending litigation.