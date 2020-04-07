By

(Full Disclosure—I am a member of the Board of the Ventura County Taxpayers Association). Last summer I joined the Board of the Ventura County Taxpayers Association. The first issue before us was the Pension Obligation Bonds (POS’s) proposed for the City of Simi Valley. In total, $147 million, to be paid back over a twenty year period. No protections for the taxpayers, NO vote of the taxpayers—the Council quietly was moving forward, though bonds must have a 2/3 approval by the voters—in this case the voters would never get a chance to have a say. My first assignment for the VCTA was as part of a three person team to meet with the city and the bon salesman to discuss terms of the bond. Several meetings later we had conditions in the bond that the money would be repaid in 15 years, so no future council could use excess assets for the general fund. Actually, we wanted ten. But at the bottom of this was a principle—State law is clear—it takes a vote of the people to pass a bond. What is a POB? , It getting a cash advance on a bad credit card so you can invest in the market and pay off your other maxed out card (because you gave your buddies too much $$) with all the risk focused on a the future—when those who voted for this, made money from it, are long gone.

City of Simi Valley reaches settlement with taxpayer groups, rescinds authorization for pension obligation bonds

The Simi Valley City Council voted 5-0 on April 6, 2020, to rescind a December 2019 resolution authorizing a $150 million pension obligation bond and future similar bonds, thanking the Ventura County Taxpayers Association for working with the City in avoiding what could have been a lengthy battle over legally questionable bonds.

The rescission was part of a settlement agreement with the VCTA and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. The bond would have formally quantified a current estimate of the City’s unfunded pension debt – the unfunded accrued actuarial liability (UAAL) owed to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) in the future.

In the face of concerns raised by the Ventura County Taxpayers Association, the city council had filed a lawsuit asking the Ventura County Superior Court to validate its 2019 resolution. VCTA then joined with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association in answering the lawsuit by the City’s deadline. In settling, the Simi Valley City Council recognized the constitutional concern in the VCTA/ HJTA answer to the City’s lawsuit — whether the California Constitution requires two-thirds voter approval of any such bond.

Agreeing to wait for legal clarity, and with each side bearing its own costs, the City agreed to dismiss its lawsuit with prejudice, and rescind the bond authorization resolution. Jon Coupal, president of the Jarvis Association, was glad for the quick resolution. “Incurring bond debt to pay pension debt is like using Master Card to pay your Visa bill,” he said. “It is unsound fiscal policy, and clearly something that should not be done without input from the taxpaying voters who will be responsible to repay the debt.”