City official uses LAPD as her ‘personal security’ at cost of $100,000 – defunds department by $150 million

Jenna Curren, Law Enforcement Today, 9/19/20

LOS ANGELES, CA- Back in June, Los Angeles (LA) City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion seeking to cut $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), yet she had an LAPD private security detail standing watch outside of her own home for nearly two months.

In a recent interview, she was hard pressed to explain to Spectrum New TV why she needed the LAPD Black and White unit deployed with officers stationed outside her residence with round-the-clock coverage.

According to reports, the detail was established during eviction concerns and protests at various locations, including at elected officials’ homes, by apartment renters who were unable to pay their rent due to COVID-19 and a lack of employment.

Allegedly, the security detail was promptly eliminated after the story broke on Spectrum TV news. The council ultimately enacted an ordinance that protects eviction renters who are unable to pay their rent.

It seems that the security and protection that Martinez had is highly unusual for an elected city official.

The expenditure of police funds and personnel to provide special security for Martinez for nearly two months is very unusual and certainly not in the best interest of service to the people of LA and in particular, the residents of her council district.

In general, there are a limited number of officers assigned to each patrol division and when officers are pulled for a special detail like babysitting the residence of an elected city official, they are usually dropped from the patrol deployment.

When that happens, there are fewer officers available to respond to 9-1-1 and other calls.

While that specific location is protected, victims of crime wait for an officer to arrive and assist them. The number of uniform officers is shrinking every month. In fact, as of September 5th, the department reported that the number of sworn members has shrunk from 10,000 to 9,882.

With the reduced LAPD budget for the upcoming year, the numbers of sworn officers will continue to fall. Below are the current LAPD citywide crime stats as of September 5, 2020- 2019 vs. 2020 year to date:

Homicides are up +13.7%; GTA is up +34.6%; Shots fired is up +11.4%; and all arrests are down -26.8%.

To make matters worse, Martinez joined the Mayor and the majority of her council colleagues in voting YES to DEFUND the LAPD roughly by $150 million dollars for the upcoming budget year. A true slap in the face to the LAPD and the officer who spent countless hours protecting and serving Martinez’s residence.

The round-the-clock protection unit, often staffed by two officers, infuriated members of the police force when Martinez introduced the motion, which reads in part:

“We need a vision for our city that says, ‘there is going to be justice.’ American society is founded on a racial hierarchy, one that is born out of slavery, followed by Jim Crow segregation and corporate abuse of labor. As such, police departments are asked to enforce a system of laws that are designed to reinforce and maintain economic and racial inequality.”

Detective Jamie McBride, who also serves as the director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League responded by saying:

“It’s kind of ironic. Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department.”

McBride said with the city of LA facing a budget crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez should have hired private security instead of using taxpayer dollars to fund round-the-clock protection. He said:

“It’s disgusting. For two officers in front of a residence since April, you’re probably over $100,000 of the people’s money.”