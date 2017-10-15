Civil War II Continues: This Time Conservatives shout Down the Left at Public Meeting

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been clear, he will not stop rioting on campuses, the bullying of students that want to hear a speaker or use his office to protect free speech. Now, he has become a victim of his own policies. Conservatives attended a meeting where he was explaining why as Attorney General he was nullifying Federal law—like south Carolina did in 1861—and permit criminals from foreign countries to be protected by California government.

“The disruptors, who apparently were not students, shouted slogans like: “Build that wall,” “lock him up,” “respect our president,” and “American first.” Becerra’s question and answer session with Calderon was severely disturbed and cut short as a result.

Shout-downs of liberals and leftists by those on the right are just as intolerable as the more standard case in which lefty students shout down conservative speakers. They show that in a deeply divided country, curbing free speech for some could easily mean curbing free speech for all.

As Stanley concludes: “If we don’t stop the epidemic of shout-downs now, chaos and civil conflict may follow someday soon.”

If the Left is allowed to violate First Amendments rights—and the California Attorney General approves, then why shouldn’t folks on the right shout down an Attorney General acting outside the law? This is another example of the Civil War II—in this case, the fight has been joined.