Great news from Redwood City—the local haters/totalitarians even hate UNION Civil War statues. These folks just hate the thought of the Civil War, can there be any other excuse? This was done at a cemetery for UNION soldiers—not Confederates. “Getting rid of Civil War statues that honor the Confederacy is fast becoming a regional pastime in the South, but why would anyone anywhere want to topple a statue commemorating the Union Army? The statue of a “Yankee” soldier at Redwood City’s Union Cemetery was destroyed more than once in what apparently were acts of vandalism rather than political statements. The cemetery that dates back to 1859 isn’t called “Union” for nothing. Nearly 50 men who fought for the North in the Civil War are buried at the cemetery on Woodside Road. Maybe these kids that did this are graduates of government schools and did not know the difference between the North and South, just heard the words “Civil War”. These are the snowflakes that can’t stand even looking themselves in a mirror. Sad—this is America today. Feel safe?

Civil War statue toppled in Redwood City

By Jim Clifford, Daily Journal, 8/28/17

Getting rid of Civil War statues that honor the Confederacy is fast becoming a regional pastime in the South, but why would anyone anywhere want to topple a statue commemorating the Union Army? The statue of a “Yankee” soldier at Redwood City’s Union Cemetery was destroyed more than once in what apparently were acts of vandalism rather than political statements.

The cemetery that dates back to 1859 isn’t called “Union” for nothing. Nearly 50 men who fought for the North in the Civil War are buried at the cemetery on Woodside Road.

Most visitors to Union Cemetery show up for the annual Memorial Day ceremonies, a colorful event that dates back to the area’s pioneering days. It’s hard to imagine a time when the cemetery was regarded as anything but, as President Lincoln said in his Gettysburg address, “hallowed ground.”

Despite having a Union army plot, the cemetery was neglected, vandalized and almost converted into a park. In 1966, the Redwood City Tribune supported moving the remains elsewhere so a park could be built. This was considered an acceptable idea because the cemetery was no longer “attractive,” the newspaper said in an editorial.

The newspaper’s stand does not seem all that shocking when one takes into account the cemetery’s history of neglect. In 1906, “mischievous youngsters” were blamed for a fire that destroyed the fence and was “so intense some tombstones cracked.” In 1911, newspapers reported the cemetery was in a “disgraceful state, fences torn down and children playing around the grave sites.” By 1983, the year Union Cemetery was nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, the statue had been destroyed three times.

Thanks to concerned citizens, the statue was replaced and today stands at parade rest over a plot that has 46 headstones honoring Civil War veterans. The last headstone in the Grand Army of the Republic plot was placed in 1984 to mark the final resting place of James Baxter who was wounded at Gettysburg. Baxter died in 1936 and was buried at the foot of the statue. His place was unmarked until relatives put up the stone.

The original 6-foot tall statue was erected in 1889 by Gen. George Evans Post of the Grand Army of the Republic. The statue of the rifleman had always been a favorite target, particularly on Halloween.

The soldier was disarmed in 1957 when his rifle was taken. At that time, park department employee Pasco Balzarini fashioned a replacement from a World War II training rifle, but the statue’s trouble were just starting. In 1968, it was knocked down and broken into several pieces. It looked like taps for the statue until a campaign brought in funds for a replacement. The new statue was unveiled on Memorial Day in 1969 only to be torn down three days later by two teenagers who admitted to what they termed “a prank.”

What remained of the statue was stored away until 1999 when it was repaired and refurbished using more durable material. The old soldier was sorely missed at Memorial Day ceremonies that took place during his absence. Occasionally, a Civil War re-enactor would literally stand in for the statue, mounting the pedestal in full battle uniform.

The Union Army section is a small part of the 6-acre cemetery that contains the remains of about 2,000 people. The cemetery officially closed in 1918, but it served for many years afterwards as a final resting place for indigents.

