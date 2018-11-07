Claremont College TRAIN Students in Bondage—Chains Required/Whips Optional?

By

If you go to the mountain during the winter, you will see signs saying ‘CHAINS REQUIRED. At Claremont College they are changing that sign—‘CHAINS REQUIRED/WHIPS OPTIONAL” At Claremont College you can get a degree in gender and ethnic studies—preparing you for a life of nothing. Now this once great College is training students in the “art” of BONDAGE. No, this is not a joke on my readers—it is a disaster Instead books, this college is using whips and chains for “educational purposes. Any wonder students are confused and wasting $60,000 a year on an education that is not only a political indoctrination session, but now adding violence and pain to the process. At this college, you send your student off to school with computers, textbooks—and now handcuffs and ropes. Claremont is a sick campus—enter at your own emotional and physical risk.

Porn star gives college students ‘Intro to BDSM’ training

Jennifer Kabbany, The College Fix, 11/1/18

A porn star led a series of talks this week at Claremont McKenna College designed to teach college students about sex and BDSM.

“Sex Talks!” and “Intro to BDSM” were hosted Tuesday evening by adult film actress Mia Li at the private, Southern California-based school, according to the event’s Facebook description. BDSM stands for bondage, domination, submission and masochism.

The two talks are part of a larger Sex Week observance hosted by the student group CMC Advocates for Survivors of Sexual Assault, but they were open to students at Claremont McKenna’s sister campuses as well: Pomona, Harvey Mudd, Scripps and Pitzer colleges.

Li, also known as Mia Little, has acted in programs such as “Kink University,” “Hardcore Gangbang,” “Everything Butt” and “Electrosluts,” according to her IMDb page.

“The underlying intention is to engage the student body and make affirmative, enthusiastic consent a cultural norm. We have a wide range of topics by a diverse group of sex educators, including queering safer sex and sex after trauma,” student organizers state on Facebook about their Sex Week observance, now in its second year.

Funding for the events comes largely from the Associated Students of Claremont McKenna College, which collects mandatory student fees, the Claremont Independent r eports .

According to the Sex Week schedule, additional events as part of the observance, which began Monday and runs through today, include a “sex carnival,” queering safer sex lesson, and sex after trauma discussion. The sex carnival will feature “a photobooth, mechanical bull, consent bake sale, club tabling, and a sex toy demonstration,” reports the Independent.

Claremont McKenna College is not the only campus hosting Sex Week this week — Harvard University students have also put together such an observance. Yesterday, on Halloween, organizers hosted an event titled “Bloody Good! An Intro to Period Sex.” Overall, the Sex Week at Harvard is slated to offer 13 different events between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Additional sessions planned include ones on sexual fetishes, sex toys, open relationships, orgasms, “queer intimacies” and safe sex.