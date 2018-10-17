By

Claremont McKenna College appearance by controversial Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia canceled

By Liset Márquez , Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, 10/15/18

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia’s talk at Claremont McKenna College, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, has been canceled.

In an email Monday, a spokeswoman for Claremont McKenna did not elaborate on why or when the event had been canceled but a spokeswoman for the assemblywoman said Tuesday that Garcia had a health emergency.

The appearance, part of a free speakers series in which CMC “aims to ignite thoughtful conversations about politics and more during its fall program,” was still advertised on the college’s website Monday.

Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) was accused earlier this year of drunkenly groping a former legislative staffer at a Sacramento softball game in 2014. Garcia was seen as an ally of the #MeToo movement, decrying a culture of sexual harassment by powerful men in California government. She has denied the accusations.

Last month, it was announced that the investigation on Garcia had been reopened .

Tuesday’s scheduled talk, which was titled “Educate, Empower, and Engage” — also Garcia’s slogan on her official website — made no mention of the controversy surrounding the politician.

Garcia is running for election to a fourth term representing the 58th Assembly District. She led the June 5 primary voting with a tepid 28.6 percent to advance to the Nov. 6 general election against Mike Simpfenderfer, who received 26.7 percent.

According to the promotional material associated with her appearance, Garcia received bachelor’s degree from Pomona College, a master’s degree and a secondary teaching credential from Claremont Graduate University — both part of the Claremont Consortium for which CMC is also a member — and is currently a doctoral candidate at USC.