Clean pantries are ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’: Loyola marketing scholar–More WOKE Mental Illness

The mentally ill people, calling themselves WOKE—just another form of mental illness—have decided that to be clean, you are a racist. This has to be a troll, the whole WOKE movement. Just as the wearing of masks and social distancing were a troll, calling every from white paint to clean pantries, are a troll. “Professor Jenna Drenten recently criticized a social media trend of users posting videos showing off different ways to organize pantries. Drenten wrote that these video creators, “predominantly white women,” have created “a new status symbol” to replace the old one of “nice houses,” “nice yards” and “nice neighborhoods.” Drenten’s scholarly pursuits include papers on “Video Gaming as a Gendered Pursuit” and “More Gamer, Less Girl: Gendered Boundaries, Tokenism, and the Cultural Persistence of Masculine Dominance.” Jenna is mentally ill, just look at the crazy papers she has written. She is in the Twilight Zone and needs professional help before she accuses Martians of being racist. She has to be a troll hoaxster—no one can be this stupid or mentally ill.

Clean pantries are ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’: Loyola marketing scholar

COLLEGE FIX STAFF,

‘Cleanliness’ has been used as a ‘cultural gatekeeping mechanism,’ professor says

Clean pantries and tidy houses have “racist,” “sexist” and “classist” roots according to a marketing professor at Loyola University-Chicago.

Professor Jenna Drenten recently criticized a social media trend of users posting videos showing off different ways to organize pantries. Drenten wrote that these video creators, “predominantly white women,” have created “a new status symbol” to replace the old one of “nice houses,” “nice yards” and “nice neighborhoods.”

Drenten’s scholarly pursuits include papers on “Video Gaming as a Gendered Pursuit” and “More Gamer, Less Girl: Gendered Boundaries, Tokenism, and the Cultural Persistence of Masculine Dominance.”

She wrote in Conversation:

Cleanliness has historically been used as a cultural gatekeeping mechanism to reinforce status distinctions based on a vague understanding of “niceness”: nice people, with nice yards, in nice houses, make for nice neighborhoods.

What lies beneath the surface of this anti-messiness, pro-niceness stance is a history of classist, racist and sexist social structures.

One reason that the videos promote sexism is that keeping food on the shelves “often falls to women in the household.”

This content, which she calls “pantry porn,” push an image onto women about what it means to be a good wife.

The marketing professor wrote:

Magazines like Good Housekeeping were once the brokers of idealized domestic work. Now online pantry porn sets the aspirational standard for becoming an ideal mom, ideal wife and ideal woman. This grew out of a shift toward an intensive mothering ideology that equates being a good mom with time-intensive, labor-intensive, financially expensive care work.

“Pantry porn, as a status symbol, relies on the promise of making daily domestic work easier,” she wrote.

“But if women are largely responsible for the work required to maintain the perfectly organized pantry, it’s critical to ask: easier for whom?”