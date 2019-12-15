By

The Obama approved Paris Climate Accords would have transferred $3 trillion from the U.S. to the U.N. and totalitarian world governments. It would bankrupt our nation and our families. It was never about climate—it was about socialism. The Green Dream is thirty times that much. Just passing it would throw the U.S.—and the world—into a Depression. Imagine no cars, trains or planes. Trade would end, communications, face to face, would end. Most jobs would be declared health hazards. Poverty, just by singing the legislation will happen in a snap of the fingers. “Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Big Mouth says the world will end in twelve years unless American taxpayers fork over $93 trillion to implement a “Green New Deal.” At a cost of almost five times the size of the entire U.S. economy, this revolutionary program would transform the U.S. economy into a centrally-planned command economy ruled by federal bureaucrats. Under AOC’s scheme, the oil and gas industry would be deep-sixed, every building in America razed to the ground and rebuilt, meat consumption banned, and air travel abolished. “ Imagine a world with NO McDoanlds, Wendys, steakhouses, dairies. Think of a world where 300,000 Boeing workers would be out of a job—and have unneeded skills. Socialism kills—climate policy is being used to throw the world into depression and poverty. The Brits just said NO to socialism—will we next November?

CLIMATE CHANGE AND BACKDOOR SOCIALISM

James D. Veltmeyer, MD, 12/13/19

History is replete with the prophets of doom who have predicted imminent

disaster if we didn’t hand over power and money to them. Government’s

greatest control over people has always been to convince them that there’s

an existential crisis that demands their immediate and enlightened intervention.

Such intervention usually ends in disaster, with the cure being far worse than

the disease.

In the late 1960s, a Stanford professor named Paul Ehrlich wrote a widely-

discredited book called the Population Bomb which predicted widespread

famine throughout the world in the 1970s and 1980s due to overpopulation.

He wrote: “In the 1970s, hundreds of millions of people will starve to death…”

Never happened.

On the first Earth Day in 1970, Ehrlich warned that “in ten years all important

animal life in the sea will be extinct. Large areas of coastline will have to be

evacuated because of the stench of dead fish.” In a 1971 speech, his crystal

ball prophesied that “By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a

small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry

people.” So much for Paul Ehrlich’s talents as a clairvoyant. Jonathan Last

called the Population Bomb “one of the most spectacularly foolish books ever

published.”

Ehrlich’s solution for the non-crises he predicted: government control

over population, including abortion and sterilization.

Ehrlich’s “doom and gloom” view wasn’t new. It hearkens back to the

laughable theories of British economist Thomas Malthus in the 18th

century who also projected mass starvation caused by population growth

outstripping food production. What Malthus didn’t take into account was the

incredible productivity of the free market system and modern agriculture

technologies which consistently produced food surpluses, not shortages.

In the late 1970s, a new Ice Age was all the rage. Time magazine ran a cover

headline story in 1977 entitled “How to Survive the Coming Ice Age.”

Needless to say, again, no such phenomenon ever happened.

Today’s hysteria over “climate change” appears to be little more than

warmed-over Malthusianism with a big dose of power-seeking by advocates

of total government.

In his outstanding new book, The Case Against Socialism, Kentucky Sen. Rand

Paul makes a number of important observations about global warming.

First of all, scientific opinion is far from unanimous, although the Left would

have us believe it is. So-called “climate deniers” include science Nobel

Laureates as well as a recipient of NASA’s Medal for Exceptional

Scientific Achievement. Only 36 percent of geoscientists and engineers

believe that humans are creating a global warming crisis, according to a

survey reported in the peer-reviewed Organization Studies. By contrast, a

strong majority of the 1,077 respondents believe that nature is the primary

cause of recent global warming and/or that future global warming will not be a

very serious problem.

Apocalyptic predictions of polar bears disappearing and loss of the world’s

glaciers haven proven to be false. NASA now reports that C02 emissions are

actually “greening” the Earth, leading to higher yields in agriculture and

forestry, and more efficient use of water by vegetation generally.

Senator Paul cites the so-called Milankovic cycles developed by a Serbian

geophysicist and astronomer in the 1920s which have never been disputed or

disproved. Professor Milankovic claimed that changes in climate are actually

related to changes in the earth’s orbit and tilt.

Do the global warming fanatics have a hidden agenda? Is it really socialism with

climate change just a façade?

In his book, Rand Paul references one Eric Holthaus, a columnist for Grist, who

says dismantling capitalism is the “key requirement to maintaining civilization

and a habitable planet.” He also cites socialist Matthew Huber who writes in his

essay “Five Principles of a Socialist Climate Politics,” that “the climate struggle

is less about knowledge and more about a material struggle for power.”

“Struggle for power.” Let those words sink in. Is that the real agenda behind the

climate change hysteria? We have to ask ourselves why so many self-avowed

socialists have embraced what is little more than a questionable theory and

why they have rolled out grandiose schemes to completely revolutionize the

American economy into a socialist planned economy to address their concerns.

Is it really necessary to destroy capitalism in order to reduce C02 emissions?

Why are they not concerned about the chief polluters on the planet,

Communist China and India?

While there are certainly well-intentioned people on both sides of this

debate, we must never permit the AOCs and Bernie Sanders’ of the world to

use this issue to impose backdoor socialism on an American nation that would

reject socialism if offered in its pure, unvarnished form.

Dr. James Veltmeyer is a prominent La Jolla physician voted “Top Doctor” in San Diego County in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Dr. Veltmeyer can be reached at dr.jamesveltmeyer@yahoo.com