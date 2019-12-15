The Obama approved Paris Climate Accords would have transferred $3 trillion from the U.S. to the U.N. and totalitarian world governments. It would bankrupt our nation and our families. It was never about climate—it was about socialism. The Green Dream is thirty times that much. Just passing it would throw the U.S.—and the world—into a Depression. Imagine no cars, trains or planes. Trade would end, communications, face to face, would end. Most jobs would be declared health hazards. Poverty, just by singing the legislation will happen in a snap of the fingers.
“Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Big Mouth says the world
will end in twelve years unless American taxpayers fork over $93
trillion to implement a “Green New Deal.” At a cost of almost five times
the size of the entire U.S. economy, this revolutionary program would
transform the U.S. economy into a centrally-planned command economy
ruled by federal bureaucrats. Under AOC’s scheme, the oil and gas industry
would be deep-sixed, every building in America razed to the ground and
rebuilt, meat consumption banned, and air travel abolished. “
Imagine a world with NO McDoanlds, Wendys, steakhouses, dairies. Think of a world where 300,000 Boeing workers would be out of a job—and have unneeded skills.
Socialism kills—climate policy is being used to throw the world into depression and poverty. The Brits just said NO to socialism—will we next November?
CLIMATE CHANGE AND BACKDOOR SOCIALISM
James D. Veltmeyer, MD, 12/13/19
Obviously, only by handing over totally unprecedented and unconstitutional
powers to the federal government could such a monstrosity be imposed
upon the American people. Needless to say, millions of jobs would be eliminated,
basic rights terminated, and an inflation of unparalleled intensity unleashed to
pay for it. The “Green New Deal” would require the fundamental transformation
of a basically free-market American economy into a socialist economy
where government, not millions of producers and consumers, make the
decisions. It is frightening and it is absurd.
However, it is supposedly the answer to “climate change,” that mind-numbing
and life-altering threat to our very existence which is just around the corner.
Of course, to the doomsayers, it has been around the corner for years now,
but we seem to keep plodding along.
History is replete with the prophets of doom who have predicted imminent
disaster if we didn’t hand over power and money to them. Government’s
greatest control over people has always been to convince them that there’s
an existential crisis that demands their immediate and enlightened intervention.
Such intervention usually ends in disaster, with the cure being far worse than
the disease.
In the late 1960s, a Stanford professor named Paul Ehrlich wrote a widely-
discredited book called the Population Bomb which predicted widespread
famine throughout the world in the 1970s and 1980s due to overpopulation.
He wrote: “In the 1970s, hundreds of millions of people will starve to death…”
Never happened.
On the first Earth Day in 1970, Ehrlich warned that “in ten years all important
animal life in the sea will be extinct. Large areas of coastline will have to be
evacuated because of the stench of dead fish.” In a 1971 speech, his crystal
ball prophesied that “By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a
small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry
people.” So much for Paul Ehrlich’s talents as a clairvoyant. Jonathan Last
called the Population Bomb “one of the most spectacularly foolish books ever
published.”
Ehrlich’s solution for the non-crises he predicted: government control
over population, including abortion and sterilization.
Ehrlich’s “doom and gloom” view wasn’t new. It hearkens back to the
laughable theories of British economist Thomas Malthus in the 18th
century who also projected mass starvation caused by population growth
outstripping food production. What Malthus didn’t take into account was the
incredible productivity of the free market system and modern agriculture
technologies which consistently produced food surpluses, not shortages.
In the late 1970s, a new Ice Age was all the rage. Time magazine ran a cover
headline story in 1977 entitled “How to Survive the Coming Ice Age.”
Needless to say, again, no such phenomenon ever happened.
Today’s hysteria over “climate change” appears to be little more than
warmed-over Malthusianism with a big dose of power-seeking by advocates
of total government.
In his outstanding new book, The Case Against Socialism, Kentucky Sen. Rand
Paul makes a number of important observations about global warming.
First of all, scientific opinion is far from unanimous, although the Left would
have us believe it is. So-called “climate deniers” include science Nobel
Laureates as well as a recipient of NASA’s Medal for Exceptional
Scientific Achievement. Only 36 percent of geoscientists and engineers
believe that humans are creating a global warming crisis, according to a
survey reported in the peer-reviewed Organization Studies. By contrast, a
strong majority of the 1,077 respondents believe that nature is the primary
cause of recent global warming and/or that future global warming will not be a
very serious problem.
Apocalyptic predictions of polar bears disappearing and loss of the world’s
glaciers haven proven to be false. NASA now reports that C02 emissions are
actually “greening” the Earth, leading to higher yields in agriculture and
forestry, and more efficient use of water by vegetation generally.
Senator Paul cites the so-called Milankovic cycles developed by a Serbian
geophysicist and astronomer in the 1920s which have never been disputed or
disproved. Professor Milankovic claimed that changes in climate are actually
related to changes in the earth’s orbit and tilt.
Do the global warming fanatics have a hidden agenda? Is it really socialism with
climate change just a façade?
In his book, Rand Paul references one Eric Holthaus, a columnist for Grist, who
says dismantling capitalism is the “key requirement to maintaining civilization
and a habitable planet.” He also cites socialist Matthew Huber who writes in his
essay “Five Principles of a Socialist Climate Politics,” that “the climate struggle
is less about knowledge and more about a material struggle for power.”
“Struggle for power.” Let those words sink in. Is that the real agenda behind the
climate change hysteria? We have to ask ourselves why so many self-avowed
socialists have embraced what is little more than a questionable theory and
why they have rolled out grandiose schemes to completely revolutionize the
American economy into a socialist planned economy to address their concerns.
Is it really necessary to destroy capitalism in order to reduce C02 emissions?
Why are they not concerned about the chief polluters on the planet,
Communist China and India?
While there are certainly well-intentioned people on both sides of this
debate, we must never permit the AOCs and Bernie Sanders’ of the world to
use this issue to impose backdoor socialism on an American nation that would
reject socialism if offered in its pure, unvarnished form.
Dr. James Veltmeyer is a prominent La Jolla physician voted “Top Doctor” in San Diego County in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Dr. Veltmeyer can be reached at dr.jamesveltmeyer@yahoo.com
