By

It is easy to make a headline, more difficult to understand the facts behind the words. In the case of “climate change” the Progressives believe that unless you want to end the use of cars, planes and trains, you are a climate denier. I do not know believe in climate change. Greenland was once prime farm land. But, these folks prefer to use junk science, make all sorts of claims for the future—like in 2008 ABC TV said the West Coast would be flooded miles inland by 2015. Now they are claiming all the icebergs will melt by the year 2100. Of course no one will be around then to see, if they are, they will be too young to understand the scam of Sanders, Warren and Gore. “ 2. Would they restrict meat consumption, air conditioning and heating, elevators, or home appliances such as clothes driers? 3. What would supply back-up generating capacity when solar and wind facilities are not generating any power?” Good questions—why won’t AOC and others answer? Because they have no idea what they are talking about. It is time we demand answers from those trying to kill our economy and freedoms.

Climate Change Questions for Democratic Presidential Candidates

Dr. Jane Orient, American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, 6/27/19

During the first Democratic presidential debate, a number of candidates stated that climate change was an existential threat, one of our biggest national security threats, or their first priority. Here are some follow-up questions they all should be asked:

1. Would they outlaw gasoline-powered cars and diesel-powered trucks? How about trucks carrying diesel generators to rescue electric cars stranded between charging stations? Emergency vehicles or farm equipment or excavation equipment with internal combustion engines?

2. Would they restrict meat consumption, air conditioning and heating, elevators, or home appliances such as clothes driers?

3. What would supply back-up generating capacity when solar and wind facilities are not generating any power?

4. How much increase in electrical bills is acceptable? What do they think of increases in Germany and Australia?

5. How much should homeowners be expected to pay to retrofit their homes for new energy-efficiency standards?

6. How many jobs will be lost in mining, oil and gas production, automobile manufacturing and servicing, other industries that require large amounts of reliable electricity, the trucking industry, etc.?

7. What will happen to living standards?

8. How much will climate change will result?

For other major issues related to atmospheric carbon dioxide and climate (wildfires, health effects, ocean acidification, sea-level rise, Arctic ice, hurricanes, and more), see Climate Change IQ test.

How well does your favorite candidate do?

Contact jane@aapsonline.org or (520) 323-3110. I would be happy to discuss these issues with you.

Jane M. Orient, M.D., Tucson, AZ

Executive Director, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)