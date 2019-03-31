Clinics That Serve Pregnant Moms (And Don’t KILL Babies) Get Millions Of Dollars Under New HHS Family Planning Rule

By

While the Never Trumpers fight all of the Presidents successful actions—ending ISIS, creating economic policies that brought about the lowest historically unemployment for disabled, blacks, Hispanics, Asians and woman, refused to finance the corruption and incompetence of the Guv Brown Administration which caused the Oroville Dam to spill its water and cause a billion dollars’ worth of damage—Trump has been looking out after the needs of the California people. Now, the Trump Administration is giving health care money to a health agency that does not kill babies as part of its mission. “Obria, a pro-life, comprehensive health care provider, will receive $5.1 million over the next three years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, thanks to a new Title X family planning grant . The nonprofit provides health care services for women, men, and their families in low-income neighborhoods, and does not perform abortions or provide contraceptives. In early March, HHS revised the Title X provision, a federal family planning program, to prohibit any funds from going to “perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

Clinics That Serve Pregnant Moms Get Millions Of Dollars Under New HHS Family Planning Rule

MBy Madeline Osburn , The Federalist, 3/29/19

Obria, a pro-life, comprehensive health care provider, will receive $5.1 million over the next three years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, thanks to a new Title X family planning grant .

The nonprofit provides health care services for women, men, and their families in low-income neighborhoods, and does not perform abortions or provide contraceptives. In early March, HHS revised the Title X provision, a federal family planning program, to prohibit any funds from going to “perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

Services offered at Obria’s 21 clinics and pregnancy centers include ultrasounds, pap smears, STD testing and treatment, and HIV/AIDS testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings, full prenatal care, training in natural family planning, and services for adolescents. The group said the grant will go towards expanding care for 36,000 low-income and impoverished residents across four California counties.

“Many women want the opportunity to visit a professional, comprehensive health care facility – not an abortion clinic – for their health care needs. Today HHS gave women that choice,” said Obria CEO Kathleen Eaton Bravo.

Planned Parenthood is the largest recipient of federal Title X funds, raking in about $80 million per year. After HHS announced the Title X rule changes, it was expected that funds would be stripped from Planned Parenthood and awarded to health clinics that do not perform abortions. Abortions are Planned Parenthood’s highest revenue-generating service, usually costing women around $500 or more. Additionally, Planned Parenthood does not provide comprehensive health services like breast cancer screening or prenatal care.

“The Title X program was not intended to be a slush fund for abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood, which violently ends the lives of more than 332,000 unborn babies a year and receives almost $60 million a year in Title X taxpayer dollars,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a statement earlier this month.

Abortion clinics and pro-abortion activist groups are likely to challenge these Title X changes in the courts, considering that the new rules would require many abortion centers to re-build their facilities, or discontinue their most profitable services order to qualify for grants.