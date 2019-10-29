Clovis Sued for REFUSING to Create Slums/Crimes With Tax $$

By

Clovis, in Fresno County is a well run, clean, beautiful city. It has great schools and a low crime rate. So, Progressives are suing the City—for not wanting high density “”affordable housing” financed in part by tax dollars—which would, as in other cities create slums and be a breeding ground for crime. Imagine the people of Clovis, via their elected officials demand a great city, not San Fran or Los Angeles! ““What we’ve ended up hearing from them at city council meetings is, ‘We don’t want to do that, can’t we be more like Bel Air and Beverly Hills.’ That’s what one councilmember said,” says Patience Milrod, citing an instance the complaint says occurred in October of 2018. “There’s just really no willingness to follow the law.” Milrod is executive director of Central California Legal Services. Her firm is representing plaintiff Desiree Martinez in the lawsuit. The “crime” of Clovis is the people want an upscale community—the Plaintiffs prefer the slums of L.A. How to kill a community.

Lawsuit Alleges City Of Clovis Has ‘No Willingness’ To Follow Affordable Housing Law

By Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio News, 10/25/19

The City of Clovis is being sued for its lack of affordable housing. A lawsuit filed in Fresno County Superior Court Wednesday alleged that the city isn’t in compliance with state housing law, and is discriminating against low-income people by not planning for high density housing.

“What we’ve ended up hearing from them at city council meetings is, ‘We don’t want to do that, can’t we be more like Bel Air and Beverly Hills.’ That’s what one councilmember said,” says Patience Milrod, citing an instance the complaint says occurred in October of 2018. “There’s just really no willingness to follow the law.”

Milrod is executive director of Central California Legal Services. Her firm is representing plaintiff Desiree Martinez in the lawsuit.

The City of Clovis has 30 days to respond to the suit. In a e-mailed statement to Valley Public Radio, Mayor Drew Bessinger says the city is in full compliance with affordable housing regulations.