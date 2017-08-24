By

How does he look at himself in the mirror knowing that in his DNA is the DNA of slave owners? "And yet Mr. Cooper himself has a much closer affiliation to slavery than he likely wants his leftist viewers to know. As a descendant of the Vanderbilt family, one of the wealthiest "old money" families in American history, Cooper is a direct descendant of big time slave owners. Cooper's great-great grandfather, Cornelius Vanderbilt, owned several plantations, including a South Carolina plantation where Michelle (Robinson) Obama's ancestor Jim Robinson was born. All of which means Anderson Cooper has benefited financially with greatly improved socio-economic standing via an empire literally built upon the backs of American slaves.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s Family Were Slave Owners – Owned Michelle Obama’s Relatives!

Posted by DCWhispers, 8/21/17

As the face of CNN, Anderson Cooper makes a very good living as wealthy, privileged white man casting judgments of affiliation upon his political enemies. This includes taking a handful of idiotic white supremacists and declaring they represent millions of Republicans/conservatives, pro-America, Trump supporters, etc.

And yet Mr. Cooper himself has a much closer affiliation to slavery than he likely wants his leftist viewers to know. As a descendant of the Vanderbilt family, one of the wealthiest “old money” families in American history, Cooper is a direct descendant of big time slave owners. Cooper’s great-great grandfather, Cornelius Vanderbilt, owned several plantations, including a South Carolina plantation where Michelle (Robinson) Obama’s ancestor Jim Robinson was born.

All of which means Anderson Cooper has benefited financially with greatly improved socio-economic standing via an empire literally built upon the backs of American slaves.

Will Mr. Cooper disavow his own family? (Remember, that is the very type of thing he demands of others based on nothing more than distant secondary affiliation. It’s crazy, biased, and detracts from far more important issues facing the country but that is what the Establishment media continues to do over and over again so why not apply those same insane rules to Mr. Cooper?)

And what of CNN? Will it disavow Anderson Cooper – a direct beneficiary of slave labor?

Or does exaggerated false moral “responsibility” only pertain to others and not themselves?

#DISAVOWANDERSONCOOPER