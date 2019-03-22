By

Even the Progressives in Los Angeles, including the 14-1 Socialist City Council, have realized that San Fran State Senator Scott Weiner—a self-proclaimed Progressive—has a bill SB 50 to help developers, unions an crony capitalists—at the expense of the people, the poor and the minorities. City Councils all over the State realize the passage of SB 50 will end their right to set zoning and issue permits—development will be in the hands of people hundreds of miles away—and unelected. Image Weiner has created a bill to unite Socialists and Republicans—against the greedy and the scammers.

Coalition to Preserve LA Analysis: SB 50 is Far Worse than SB 827

Coalition to Preserve Los Angeles,

SB 50 Will Kill Cherished Neighborhoods, Gentrify Working-Class Communities and Worsen Housing Affordability, Displacing Tens of Thousands of People. It’s a Russian Nesting Egg that, Once Unpeeled, Reveals Severe Harm to Renters and Homeowners Statewide

1) SB 50 wipes out all single-family zoning within these two “transit” areas:

SB 50 bans cities from rejecting big residential luxury developments containing a small number of affordable units if A) they are proposed within a ¼-mile radius of a busy bus stop, or B) within a 1/ 2 -mile radius of any rail or train stop.

2) SB 50 wipes out single-family zones in 1000s of neighborhoods with good schools

SB 50 overturns single-family zoning in areas “above-median income, jobs-rich, with good public schools” that lack major transit (It allows tall apartments to replace houses in middle-class areas with good schools and jobs. Wiener’s term of art, “jobs-rich” has no definition).

3) SB 50 forces ‘sensitive communities’ to upzone themselves by 2025

SB 50 openly threatens “sensitive communities” — low-income, diverse areas. It requires them to upzone their Community Plans in 5 years to conform to SB 50, annihilating their homeowner areas. If not, Wiener’s SB 50 will do it for them. This is morally wrong.



4) Hurts renters with false protections that can’t be enforced

SB 50 claims “protection” for renters by preventing developers from demolishing rental units unless they’ve been vacant 7 years. Few cities have this data. L.A. has only spotty knowledge of whether a unit has been vacant. Investors will buy out renters, claim the building was vacant, and demolish it. SB 50 turns developers into the fox guarding the rental hen-house.

5) Rewards construction of 85-ft towers next to single-family homes.

SB 50 encourages 75-ft and 85-ft-tall luxury towers in single-family areas that are either too close to transit or too close to jobs and good schools. The height limit is NOT 45 feet and 55 feet, as Sen. Scott Wiener falsely implies in SB 50. Density Bonus allows 30 feet higher.

6) Cities can’t stop a luxury tower unless it “hurts public safety.“

SB 50 is weaponized by the obscure 1982 Housing Accountability Act (HAA), which was quietly amended by Nancy Skinner & Scott Wiener in 2017. HAA now bans cities from rejecting any “density bonus” project unless the developer “puts public safety at risk.” (See short powerpoint explaining these Russian nesting egg layers, at 2PreserveLA.org .)

7) Cities can’t reject demolitions in the new SB 50-targeted areas.

Weaponized by the Housing Accountability Act, SB 50 prevents cities from fighting demolition for housing towers in “jobs-rich, good schools areas” and “transit” areas. The bill tells developers to sue, if they are challenged by a city or county. Developers become planners.

8) SB 50’s luxury towers create misery, falsely promising “trickle down”

Last year, 83% of apartments built in California’s 3 largest cities were unaffordable luxury units. Rents and homelessness soared in those 3 cities. SB 50 digs a deeper hole, strongly incentivizing market-rate towers that contain only a few affordable units. It takes 25 years for this luxury housing to “trickle down,” California’s Legislative Analyst agrees, in Perspectives on Helping Low-Income Californians: “Housing that likely was considered ‘luxury’ when first built declined to the middle of the housing market within 25 years” .

9) SB 50 Turns Decisions about Local Bus Routes into Bitter Land Wars

The bill hands radical power to transit agencies. If transit agencies shorten bus “headways” to 15 minutes, developers can override single-family zoning nearby. allowing 65 feet towers to overrun neighborhoods. San Diego’s MTS ’ Transit Optimization Plan added 15-minute intervals recently, but residents don’t realize this means mass up-zoning under SB 50.

10) SB 50 makes developers their own zoners and planners

SB 50 turns 1000s of streets into a form of density-bonus-on-steroids and cities have NO say. Developers choose their incentives from a menu. Below is a sample of local development standards & planning tools from which developers can waive up to 3, including height limits:



Setbacks: Areas for trees, green belts, side yards, can be cut.

Areas for trees, green belts, side yards, can be cut. Floor area ratio: Building size/density can grow 47% to 297%.

Building size/density can grow 47% to 297%. Parking: Developers can build housing towers with NO PARKING.

Developers can build housing towers with NO PARKING. E nvironmental sustainability: Any development standard, such as open space or smart materials, adopted by a city but not state law, can be ignored by developers.

Any development standard, such as open space or smart materials, adopted by a city but not state law, can be ignored by developers. Onsite open-space: Courtyards and balconies can be killed.

Courtyards and balconies can be killed. Destroys Historic buildings/zones: Developers can demolish any home not on the CA Registry of Historic Resources. Historic “zones” lose all protection.



Reality Check: Nobody wants to be The Next San Francisco,

Sen. Wiener’s Hometown

San Francisco’s 2017 Affordable Housing Nexus Study shows that for every 100 new luxury units, 30-40 affordable units must be built just to stay even and not hurt working families. SB 50 turns California’s gentrification gap into a chasm. SB 50 will NOT require developers to offer 30% to 40% affordable units in their luxury buildings.

SB 50 is aggressively anti-family. It incentivizes 1-bedroom units over multi-bedrooms, and encourages developers to cut all spaces for children to breathe & play.