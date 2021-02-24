By

No surprise here, Coca Cola is just another American firm that has chosen racism as their direction. Why? Because they see government, the media and other corporations adopting racism as company policy. Another indicator that America has become a vile, racist nation. “In this course, Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, gives you the vocabulary and practices you need to start confronting racism and unconscious bias at the individual level and throughout your organization. There’s no magic recipe for building an inclusive workplace. It’s a process that needs to involve people of color, and that needs to go on for as long as your company’s in business. The free into above does not show the ending slide “Try to be less white” but what you can see is galling enough. You read that right, Coca Cola wants their employees to be less white, even if they are white. So, as a customer, they want you to be less white. As for me, I do not buy from racist companies. Coca Cola, headquartered in Atlanta, has declared it is a follower of the KKK. Racism is what they really sell.

Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees To “Try To Be Less White”

by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge, 2/22/21

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Is Coca Cola sponsoring racism? That’s the claim. You be the judge.

‘Try To Be Less White’

When I first saw this story I was highly skeptical.

However, the training course is available online and Coca Cola is doing its best to try to back down from the course.

Here’s the course Confronting Racism, with Robin DiAngelo

In this course, Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, gives you the vocabulary and practices you need to start confronting racism and unconscious bias at the individual level and throughout your organization. There’s no magic recipe for building an inclusive workplace. It’s a process that needs to involve people of color, and that needs to go on for as long as your company’s in business.

The free into above does not show the ending slide “Try to be less white” but what you can see is galling enough.

The video Tweet by @DrKarlynB shows more of the damning slides.

Coca-Cola Whitewash

Backlash

Late Sunday evening NewsWeek reported Coca-Cola, Facing Backlash, Says ‘Be Less White’ Learning Plan Was About Workplace Inclusion

Coca-Cola, facing mounting backlash from conservatives online, has responded to allegations of anti-white rhetoric after an internal whistleblower leaked screenshots of diversity training materials that encourages staff to “try to be less white.”

A Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed that the course is “part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace,” but also noted that “the video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum.”

Coca-Cola Logo

The Coca-Cola logo is on training snapshots in the video Tweet.

If Coca-Cola did not authorize and pay for the the training, the slides would not have their logo, Karlyn would be in deep legal trouble, and Twitter would have removed the Tweet.

Who in the hell is reviewing their training materials?

Candance Owens

Best selling author Candance Owens had this to say.

Owens is Founder of the @BLEXIT organization. “Black people don’t have to be Democrats— still.”

Coke Is Racist

The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Salon, and Washington Post have no coverage of this.

All the top sites plus Coca-Cola all want to sweep this under the rug.