Coca-Cola’s Craven Cockwomble Capitulates (Racist BRITISH CEO Tells U.S. to Run Corrupt Elections!!)

Coca-Cola’s Craven Cockwomble Capitulates

Coke CEO and British subject James Quincey reconsiders his woke ramblings about American laws.

By Chuck de Caro. American Greatness, 4/19/21

What a difference a couple of weeks can make to a simpering corporate clown with a penchant for rodomontade.

Just this month, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey decided that he, a British subject, would unilaterally take a stand in the name of the iconic American company he runs and inveigh headlong against Georgia’s newly passed voter integrity law.

Quincey is an engineer and a marketing guy. A guest in this country. When did he suddenly acquire such enormous political acumen on American domestic politics?

Save for his green card and his King’s English, Quincey is not that far removed from those tattooed MS-13 punks who slip across the southern border to exploit the economics of America.

A person loyal to the Queen had the gall to use the outstanding reputation of his very American company to bash the living hell out of his host country’s and host state’s proper legislative process.

If Quincey is so woke, why didn’t he start by hacking away at his own country’s allegedly racist royal family—and do so on his own nickel?

That would seem a more appropriate initiative for hin to pursue, in lieu of dragging down the whole of Coca-Cola’s legacy in his impetuous, quixotic, woke somersault worthy only of Monty Python.

In a high-handed manner not seen in the American South since Banastre Tarleton, Quincey unilaterally declared—(declared!):

Let me be crystal clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable, it is a step backward and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia, around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity, and this is frankly just a step backwards.

Funny thing though . . . this week when the leftist New York Times asked Quincey to lend his company’s name to the paper’s list of woke companies, he demurred and the Coca-Cola company issued the following statement:

We believe the best way to make progress now is for everyone to come together to listen, respectfully share concerns and collaborate on a path forward. We remain open to productive conversations with advocacy groups and lawmakers who may have differing views . . . It’s time to find common ground. In the end, we all want the same thing—free and fair elections, the cornerstone of our democracy.

So what happened there, Jimbo?

Did you suddenly get situational awareness of what perturbed Americans are like?

Did your woke testicular fortitude suddenly sublimate? You know, like when Daniel Morgan surprised that other high-handed Brit, Tarleton, at Cowpens and sent him fleeing the battlefield in his cute bespoke green uniform, likely squealing like a little girl, as Captain William Washington and his ragtag Yankee Doodle dragoons were galloping in, hot on his derriere.

Could it be that the real possibility of a boycott got your attention in the same way?

God forbid, a sales plunge resulting from your woke, preening CEO posturing might affect your annual bonus! (That would be a step backwards!)

So Jimbo, now that we know what your character is really like, why don’t you just go back to making that popular sweet, ice-cold, brown fizzy stuff in a nonpolitical manner?

If it’s not too late, Coca-Cola won’t be boycotted and many of us will simply order “Coke with Limey.”