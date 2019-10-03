Col. Rath: The President is not Above the Law Why are illegal Aliens?

By

The President is not Above the Law Why are illegal Aliens?

Col. Greg Raths, Candidate for Congress—45th District, 10/4/19

Not a day goes by without hearing at least one of the Democratic contenders for president remind us that no one is above the law, even the President. Yet these same individuals not only ignore the 15-20 million illegal aliens present in the country in violation of our laws but want to protect those who then commit additional crimes in addition to their illegal entry. At state and local levels Democratic politicians mirror those same thoughts.

Although the goal is a blanket amnesty and decriminalization of illegal border crossings, in the interim sanctuary law and policies are dumping illegal alien criminals back into our neighborhoods daily.

Supporters claim that this law improves public safety. They claim that “immigrants” will not report crimes because they fear deportation. Law enforcement does not ask for immigration status when they report a crime. However, more importantly there is no record of anyone ever being deported because they reported a crime. This fear comes from “advocates” telling them to be in fear.

They claim that these people are afraid if/when they go to court to testify because ICE agents will arrest and deport them. Although that doesn’t happen unless they have committed additional crimes, if law enforcement could/would cooperate with ICE prison exchanges would take place in the safety of the prison and ICE agents would not be at court houses to arrest dangerous felons.

Veronica Cabrera Ramirez reported her boyfriend Nery Estrada-Margos for domestic violence. The Santa Rosa, California police arrested him. Her boyfriend had been previously deported, and ICE issued a detainer. Sonoma County deputies told ICE that Estrada-Margos would be released but only gave them 16 minutes to pick him up. Two weeks later Estrada-Margos murdered Ramirez. When asked why they didn’t cooperate with ICE the Sonoma County Sheriff said that they were a sanctuary county.

Given the choice I doubt Ms. Ramirez would report this crime or any other crime knowing that sanctuary law would protect the very criminal she was reporting.

Recently in one-week ICE conducted a targeted criminal alien operation. Nearly 1,300 arrests were made. Three had murder or manslaughter convictions. One hundred had convictions for sexual assault and more than 320 had convictions for driving under the influence. Over 200 of these individuals had been released from sanctuary jurisdictions.

Then of course there is the recent murder of California police office Ronhil Singh. Paulo Virgen Mendoza had been in custody and was released instead of being turned over to ICE because of sanctuary policy. The coverage on this story was minimal but you may remember the killer as Gustavo Perez Arriaga. They are one in the same. Multiple aliases are typical among illegal aliens especially those committing crimes. So, we don’t know who they really are, we don’t know where they come from and we don’t know what they did before they got here but we should just let them go after committing a crime. And Democrats want to make every citizen go through an extensive background check to buy a gun.

Singh, who leaves behind a wife and 5-month old child was murdered after making a routine traffic stop.

Just days later Gustavo Garcia went on a deadly rampage killing one (maybe a second unconfirmed homicide) and injuring 6. Garcia who had been previously deported and arrested just days before was released because of California’s sanctuary law. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux blamed SB 54 saying his officers were unable to coordinate with ICE.

Every day all over the United States vicious criminals are being released under the misguided and deadly assertion that sanctuary policy enhances public safety. But the truth tells a different story.

Over 50% of those released will be caught and convicted of additional crimes within a 5-year period. All those crimes were preventable. But that number is just the tip of the Iceberg. The FBI reports that only 22% of all crimes are ever solved. A report issued in 2018 by the General Accounting Office (GAO) on illegal alien crime concluded that illegal alien criminals in California jails and prisons in 2016 hand been convicted, not committed, on average 6 crimes per person.

In 2016 there were over 42,000 illegal aliens in California prisons. The estimated population of illegal aliens in California is 7 percent yet they represented over 24 percent of all inmates. They were convicted of more than 240,000 crimes. The California Department of Corrections classified 81 percent of all inmates in prison in 2016 as either serious, violent or serious and violent criminals. ICE has filed detainer requests on most of these people, yet California sanctuary law will result in almost all of them being released into the public.

Nationally in state and federal prisons there is close to a quarter of a million illegal alien inmates.

These are the people that sanctuary law protects. Advocates for illegal aliens like to claim that the sanctuary laws protect the “otherwise law abiding” but the reality is that it harms them.

If law enforcement could/would cooperate with ICE these felons would be transferred into ICE custody in the safety of the prison. Instead when they are released ICE must search for them in the community. That is not just unsafe for the ICE agents but unsafe for the residents of the communities where they are released.

Over 90 percent of all ICE arrests are for those who have been convicted of additional crimes, are already subject to a final order of removal, have been arrested for committing a crime or have been identified as being a member of a violent gang. Many who have been released are never found until they commit other crimes.

The previously mentioned GAO report stated that of all the illegal aliens in state and local prisons from 2011-2016 were responsible for over 33,000 deaths, over 120,000 rapes and millions of other crimes. It’s time to make sure that all these people are deported after serving their prison terms.

My Democrat opponent is lock step with those who put illegal aliens and more importantly illegal alien murderers, rapists and criminals above the law. As a Councilman and Mayor of Mission Viejo, I’ve fought the Sanctuary State and opposed the passage and implementation of SB54. As a Member of the House of Representatives I will work to defend and protect our children, families and communities. I will work with my colleagues to see that our borders are finally secured.

If you agree with me, take a moment to visit my website and join me in my efforts to take back the 45th. www.gregraths.com