Coleman: DEBT AND DICTATORSHIP

It is a classic line, “It is not that we do not tax enough, it is that we spend too much.” Whether a Republican or Democrat, all find excuses to spend more—or to refuse to cut spending for the special interest,–$500 million a year to kill babies for Planned Parenthood is an example. Federal support of the arts and broadcasting, to oppose freedom and free elections in our nation. Scams like the train to nowhere and agencies like LAUSD signing contracts they can not afford, then crying for billions from the public to bail out their bad decisions. This is a good article on debt, national and international. While some think it is a dry subject, in fact, our daily lives, our quality of life depend on it and we need to know what forces are harming our families, communities and jobs.

DEBT AND DICTATORSHIP

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/5/19

The Democratic Party, like the Republican Party, is reckless with money.

The Democrats want to levy taxes and spend money on all kinds of government programs — programs for housing, schools, retirement, health care, transportation, and social welfare.

Republicans want to cut taxes while refusing to control government spending. President Donald Trump’s latest budget calls for a $1 trillion deficit between October 2019 and September 2020. This deficit comes at a time of full unemployment. Currently, inflation is estimated to be two percent (or higher). When there is full employment, workers will demand more money, generating even more price increases.

Both political parties are leading the United States into bankruptcy and, perhaps, dictatorship.

All one has to do is become familiar with the situation in Germany after World War I.

After losing that war, the victorious allies, such as Great Britain and France, required Germany to pay for World War I. The term used for repayment was reparations.

But could Germany pay the bill?

What cost one German mark in 1918 cost one trillion German marks in 1923.

German inflation took place because the German government printed vast amounts of paper money. Putting all this money into circulation meant that Germans would use the money to buy things. All this demand to buy things led to higher and higher prices.

In 1918, Germany, in terms of reparations, could not have paid one trillion marks. By 1923, paying back one trillion marks would have been easy.

What can we say about the United States?

In 1837, when President Andrew Jackson left office, the U.S. had no national debt. By 1981, the debt had swollen to $1 trillion. Thus, it took 144 years (from 1837 to 1981) for the debt to go from nothing to $1 trillion.

Now, in June 2019, the debt is $22 trillion. So, in 38 years, the debt went from $1 trillion to $22 trillion.

How does the U.S. finance debt? The nation sells what are called U.S. Treasuries, which are bonds to be paid back with interest. People lend money to the U.S. because they believe the nation will honor its financial obligations.

During World War II, the U.S. sold war bonds to help pay for defeating Germany, Japan, and Italy. Most of the war bonds were bought by American citizens. In American movie houses, one could see short films in which famous Hollywood actors urged Americans to buy war bonds.

Today, most of America’s debt is owned by Americans. But some of that debt has been purchased by people and governments in such places as China and Japan.

Suppose Americans and foreigners decided that they didn’t want to buy American debt.

There are two fundamental approaches to getting people — domestically and internationally — to resume buying American debt.

One approach involves raising interest rates to attract buyers of debt (U.S. Treasuries).

But, when interest rates go up, Americans may decide not to borrow money to buy houses and cars because the interest rates are too high. Homebuilders and automobile manufacturers will lose business and lay off workers.

The other approach is to default, meaning that lenders who bought U.S. Treasuries will get little or nothing in return. If there is a default, will anyone ever lend money to the U.S. again?

In Germany, the inflation of 1918 to 1923 destroyed the middle class. Later, Germany faced an economic depression, further alienating German citizens.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler, promising the return Germany to greatness and blaming Germany’s economic problems on the Jews, became chancellor of Germany.

In 1939, Germany began World War II. In 1945, Germany was defeated. During the war, millions of people died. Six million European Jews were annihilated in gas chambers.

Is the U.S., with its huge amount of debt, destined to become a dictatorship like the one in Germany from 1933 to 1945? No one knows, but recklessness with money can have unexpected consequences like dictatorship.

The time has come for the U.S. to get its fiscal house in order. The dangers of not doing so could mean the end of America as we know it.