The government educators losing 12% of your students is a “small decrease”. In fact, that is what they admit to. No one knows for sure how many young people decided not to attend the College of the Canyons, and other community colleges, on the basis of fact—government schools have been institutions of racism, bullying and hate. Students want an education, not indoctrination. “According to university officials, the number of enrollments at Canyons University has fallen by about 12% since the same point in the fall semester last year, following the national trend of community colleges. Nationally, this year is about 11.3%. In a statement to The Signal from COC spokesman Eric Harnish, university officials cited “pandemic uncertainty and its economic implications” as part of the registration agenda. “Many of our most vulnerable students have lost their jobs or have been forced to work harder to support their families and have put their education on hold,” he said. “Knowing that, we worked together to provide support to help them reach their goals.” Or maybe they did not want to waste their time and money. Could it be they understood that government “education” is indoctrination?

College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment

California News Times, 9/1/21

University officials have endeavored to support students in a variety of ways, including financial support, reduced fees, and continued support for distance learning, Harnish added.

For returning students, things are a little different on the Canyons University campus this fall.

University officials said about one-third of the 2,000 course offerings were “extremely excited” to welcome students returning directly to campus. This is almost as popular an option as the free student parking lot on campus. ..

“There are many options for students to attend either the Valencia or Canyon Country campuses or prefer online,” Harnisch said, with direct attendees receiving recent vaccinations or regular vaccinations at the university. Test.

The LA County Public Health Service has a drive-through test clinic in the parking lot on the Valencia campus, and vaccinations have been available on campus outside the Student Center since August 16.

“There is a strong demand for both face-to-face and online lessons,” he added. “Students have come to appreciate the flexibility available through online learning. However, many students prefer the traditional opportunity to attend classes and interact directly with faculty and fellow students. “

As the pandemic caused so many difficulties for students, the university also sought to help with a $ 300 textbook voucher by adding courses that did not require the purchase of textbooks, based on vaccination evidence. The hardships of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 emergency relief grant is $ 3,000 for full-time students, Harnish said, and the emergency grant “needs help to cover pandemic-related costs such as housing, food, and medical care.” It is available to current students. ” 12 units or more), or $ 1,500 for part-time students (less than 12 units).

Harnisch was confident that enrollment would continue to increase as students could enroll in classes until Sunday and short-term courses would begin shortly.

“Looking into the future, we are working to create new credit programs based on labor demand and workforce needs,” said Harnish, law enforcement technology, cyber as some of the recent additions. Mentioned security and physiotherapy. “We know that pandemics are changing the economy and the workforce, so we are considering creating a program that gives students the opportunity to pursue a new career.”