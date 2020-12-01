College Students Are Getting Schooled on Surveillance

It looks like the infamous Stasi of East Germany is now running our college campuses. In East Germany, the Stasi had people snitch on their neighbors. In this high tech era, the campus Stasi can hack into your computer and monitor everything you do, who you contact and what you say.

“One SDSU student said he was accused of cheating on multiple occasions for reading questions out loud, not properly showing the computer his notes, supposedly using a calculator and solving certain problems too quickly. He appealed, but the prospect of a failing grade consumed his academic life.

Others described the anxiety they’ve experienced while being watched and the creepiness they felt when showing the camera the space on top and below their desk — what one researcher said amounted to “a crotch shot, basically.”

Think online learning is about education? It is about gaining data for the government on everyone—like the Stasi in East Germany.