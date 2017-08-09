By

When Democrats collude in private to deny an honest election, to change the rules in the middle of an election is anyone surprised? While Secretary of State Padilla refuses to turn over California voting data to a Federal Commission trying to assure honest elections, could he be hiding anything? We know that in 2016 L.A. County sent 82 absentee ballots to one apartment in San Pedro. We know that hundreds, if not thousands of Republicans (no Democrats reported they had this problem) had their registrations changed and forced to vote by provisional ballot—or not vote at all.

Collusion Between FPPC Commission And Democrats to Deny Honest Special Election? Editorial by Stephen Frank.

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/10/17

When Democrats collude in private to deny an honest election, to change the rules in the middle of an election is anyone surprised? While Secretary of State Padilla refuses to turn over California voting data to a Federal Commission trying to assure honest elections, could he be hiding anything? We know that in 2016 L.A. County sent 82 absentee ballots to one apartment in San Pedro. We know that hundreds, if not thousands of Republicans (no Democrats reported they had this problem) had their registrations changed and forced to vote by provisional ballot—or not vote at all.

Now we have a Special Election petition that is being circulated and signed by tens of thousands against OC State Senator Josh Newman for his vote in the Spring to raise gas taxes by 12 cents a gallon. This also changed some of the toxic laws, making it more expensive for business. Local people in his District circulated the Recall Measure and started raising money for the signing process and starting a fund for the Recall election battle. The same happened against Democrat Governor Gray Davis and historically against others, with the same rule.

In this case, the Democrats are afraid they would lose their Super Majority in the Senate if Newman was recalled. So, they are pulling out all stops. According to the records of the Secretary of State, Newman has already raised over $1,000,000 for a special Recall account, money from unions and special interests. But that is not enough.

The Sacramento Bee reports, “Since 2002 the FPPC has operated under the legal interpretation that state candidates are subject to contribution limits when they give money to a candidate-controlled recall committee. During past recalls, the political party at risk of losing their seat has argued that the FPPC’s opinion is flawed. Lawyers from both political parties have said there should be no limit to how much money a recall candidate can accept from other state candidates.

This time around, Senate Democrats appear on the verge of successfully convincing the state’s campaign watchdog that they’ve been wrong for 15 years. If the change goes through as expected, state candidates could give Newman more than the $4,400 maximum in place for routine elections.”

The petitions are already out in the public—they may be close to having enough signatures. Now the Democrats are pushing to change the rules, after the battle started. This would be like the rules for candidates filing for office changed just a few days before filing closed.

This radical, corrupt move says one thing to me—the Democrats feel they are going to lose the Recall. Remember, this is about a 12 cent gas tax increase. Now the public is facing another 63 cent increase in gas taxes—so Newman will have to answer for that as well. Democrats obviously feel that Sen. Newman will be punished, on behalf of all those that caused a total of a 75 cent gas tax increase, plus growing government regulations and abusive environmental laws that create winners and losers—with the people of California and our jobs as the first losers.

This radical, scorched earth policy of the Democrats remind me of the Resistance Movement of the Democrats in Congress and nationwide. They do not want the voice of the people heard, they will stop free speech—donations are according to the Supreme Court free speech. They have already contributed one million dollars to the Anti Recall effort—and plan to spend plenty more. In the end, this effort will backfire. Why? Because an FPPC member, appointed by Secretary of State Padilla has colluded with the Democrats—will the Attorney General or the District Attorney investigate this open corruption?

This is what the Bee in the same article proved, “A commissioner of California’s political watchdog agency met secretly with a lawyer working for Senate Democrats while advocating for changes to campaign finance law that would help retain the Democrat’s supermajority in the state Senate, The Bee has learned.

Commissioner Brian Hatch, a Democrat and former lobbyist for the firefighters union, met privately, talked on the phone and exchanged text messages with the lawyer as the Fair Political Practices Commission considered flipping a longstanding legal interpretation of campaign finance law to favor Sen. Josh Newman in the fight to retain his seat.

The conversations between Hatch and Richard Rios, an attorney representing Senate Democrats, were revealed in documents obtained by The Bee through a public records request.” http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article166189692.html#storylink=cpy

First Hatch needs to resign from the FPPC. At the same time we need to look at the FPPC records to see if the firefighters union donated to the anti Recall Newman effort. Then a civil rights complaint needs to be filed—he is colluding to take away the civil rights of the people of the Newman District to a free and honest election. We must also ask about the Padilla actions to appoint this type of person and then refuse to cooperate in an effort to assure honest elections. Is he living up to his oath of office?

In the end, when the Newman Recall makes it to a Special Election, I believe it will succeed—regardless of the millions spent by the unions and special interest. The people, at least in Orange County, are willing to revolt at the polls against corruption, bigger government and higher taxes.