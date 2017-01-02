Colman: 2017 Predictions

By

At this time in 2016 we all expected 2017 to bring in the Clinton Administration, higher taxes and a continued sleepiness when it comes to fighting terrorism. We expected a Democrat Senate and a close call for Republicans in the House. In January, 2016 the American public still believed the mainstream media was fair and balanced—and no one would suspect that CNN give debate questions to any candidate—since according to their own PR, “CNN is the most respected news source around the globe”. Now my friend Richard Colman provides us with his predictions of 2017. Yes, they do sound like few will happen—but I believe one might—the Clinton’s get a divorce. Why? Bill could not deliver the White House to Hillary. He tried—but her lack of energy, message and like “Pig Pen” in the Peanuts cartoon, she always has a cloud of corruption around her. How are a couple of my predictions: CalPERS will cause between 5-10 cities to be forced to declare bankruptcy due to the double digit increases in the mandated contributions starting July 1. With teen age prostitution legalized in California and most rapes declared “non-violent” watch as sex crime go up. And, thanks to Prop. 47 watch as more petty crimes rise and San Fran is an example of why criminals have no fear for cops or the law any more. When President Trump starts enforcing our current immigration laws, watch as our hospitals, roads and schools become less crowded. What are your predictions? Add them to the comment section of this article. Life is serious, but we can laugh as well.

By Richard Colman, California Political New and Views, 1/3/17

What will happen in 2017? Here are some predictions:



Prediction 1: In October-November 2017, on the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, Vladimir Putin of Russia will be overthrown in a bloody coup. Putin will ask for asylum in the United States, and President Donald Trump will be very accommodating.



Prediction 2: The “Yul Brynner look” will make a comeback. On his 71st birthday, President Donald Trump will shave his head to look like the leading actor in “The King and I.”



Prediction 3: Bill and Hillary Clinton will get a divorce.



Prediction 4: Jay Leno will be brought back to host the “Tonight Show” because the nation needs a comedian who can poke fun at Donald Trump’s hair (or lack of it).



Prediction 5: Apple Computer will change its name to Steve Jobs Inc. and then file for bankruptcy as sales of the iPhone plummet.



Prediction 6: Hillary Clinton, now divorced, will be made General Manager of the Chicago Cubs.



Prediction 7: The American dollar will come under speculative attack, and former President Barack Obama will blame the situation on the Israelis.



Prediction 8: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will find that Saudi Arabia is deeply in debt and has to accept a $1 trillion bailout — in the form of American oil — from Exxon Mobil.



Prediction 9: Fox News will fire Megyn Kelly, accusing her of being disloyal to the conservative cause. Kelly will team up with Oprah Winfrey. In 2020, they plan to run for president and vice president respectively as Democrats. They say that they can remake the Democratic Party’s stale image.



Prediction 10: Some of the above predictions will be wrong.