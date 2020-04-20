Colman: 2020 MAY BE JOE BIDEN’S YEAR

By

By

2020 MAY BE JOE BIDEN’S YEAR

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/21/20

“It’s the economy, stupid.” That was the slogan Bill Clinton used to win the presidency in 1992.

The same slogan applies in 2020’s presidential race. The American economy is in recession. By October, unemployment could reach 15 or 20 percent. No one knows if the coronavirus pandemic will be gone by Election Day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate. But he has endorsements from Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, and many other Democrats.

To win the presidency, Biden will need 270 (or more) electoral votes. To reach the magic number of 270, Biden will need support in such industrial and agricultural states as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

To obtain that needed support, Biden should choose Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) as his running mate. In three Minnesota elections for the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar won decisively three times — in 2006, 2012, and 2018. Klobuchar was able to draw votes from Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans.

Klobuchar is not a polarizing figure. She is more moderate than some of her Minnesota predecessors such as Hubert Humphrey, Eugene McCarthy, Walter Mondale, and Al Franken. These predecessors were all very liberal Democrats.

Donald Trump has been a polarizing president. He has had trouble obtaining approval ratings above 45 percent. Trump has insulted such Republican figures as John McCain, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and others. Trump even criticized McCain after McCain had died.

Trump has a formidable Congressional opponent in Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

There is no doubt that Trump and Pelosi hate each other. On various occasions, Trump has called Pelosi, “crazy Nancy” and a “disaster.” Right after Trump delivered his 2020 State of the Union speech, Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s remarks. Pelosi’s action was seen on nation-wide television.

Pelosi could introduce legislation that could sabotage any legislative plans that Trump might have to attack unemployment. On April 16, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that between March 19, 2020 and April 9, 2020, 22 million Americans have filed claims for jobless benefits. Also, Pelosi could stymie any legislation that Trump might want to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people might criticize a Biden-Klobuchar ticket because the running mate is not a person of color. To refute that criticism, Biden could say that a Democrat like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) would be an excellent choice to be secretary of state or attorney general. Biden could say the same thing about Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey). Both Harris and Booker are people of color.

Right now, Trump is in deep political trouble. Running against a lackluster Biden may not be enough to save Trump’s political career.