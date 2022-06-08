Colman: A CESSPOOL OF REPRESSION

By

A CESSPOOL OF REPRESSION

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/9/22

American, once called the land of the free and the home of the brave, has devolved into a cesspool of political and economic repression.

The country that won World War II, put a man on the moon, developed polio vaccine, and gave the world multi-billion and multi-trillion dollar companies — like Apple, Microsoft, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Alphabet (formerly Google) — is now heavily in debt.

Currently, America’s national debt is $30.4 trillion. In 1981, the debt was $1 trillion.

The national debt exploded under the recent presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. Under President Joe Biden, the national debt continues to soar.

In a May 29, 2022, commentary by Brian Riedl of The Daily Beast, once known as Newsweek, Riedl stated that “Donald Trump’s final tab is in. Legislation and executive actions signed by former President Trump added $7.8 trillion in ten-year budget deficits.” The headline on Riedl’s commentary states, “Trump added more to the national debt than Obama and [George W.] Bush.”

How long can an increasing national debt continue?

At some point, the national debt can — and probably will — overwhelm all federal government expenditures. There will be no money left for defense, Social Security, Medicare, and other government benefits (like veterans programs). Interest must be paid on the national debt.

Both Republicans and Democrats are forcing the United States into bankruptcy.

Instead of dealing with America’s financial mess, the two parties engage in political repression.

Let’s look at the Republicans first. They cannot control federal spending, oppose a woman’s right to have an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, cut taxes but did not limit spending, and are hostile to alternative lifestyles (like gay marriage.)

In Florida, the Republican state legislature and the Republican governor have limited, from kindergarten to third grade, any mention of homosexual behavior.

In Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and other states, government actions have strictly limited or banned abortions altogether.

And, when it comes to repression, the Democrats are no better. The so-called progressives in the Democratic Party want to give everyone government-supported child care, spend more money on failing public schools, make college tuition-free, and want more funds for pre-school.

The Democrats, as a party, favor Identity Politics, which gives preferences to certain ethnic groups in college admissions and job hiring. In general, the Democrats want to increase the minimum wage and give paid maternity and paternity to all employees.

Perhaps, the biggest weakness of progressive Democrats is their toleration –- and perhaps encouragement of

–- criminal behavior. Why should criminals, according to these Democrats, not have to post bail when arrested? Why should felonies by treated as misdemeanors?

Today, there is no center in American politics. In previous decades, Republicans and Democrats were able work together to provide some federal aid to education (especially in science, mathematics, engineering, and technology) and add some modest retirement and health benefits. In defense spending, the two parties could work harmoniously to build a strong navy and fight terrorism (often emanating from Islamic nations).

The lack of centrism in America is leading to national decline. The massive trade through the South China See must be protected against Chinese desires to control that body of water.

Why, in America, are there current shortages of silicon chips, infant formulas, and new cars?

Why is inflation, now running at an annual rate of 8.3% (as of May 2022), at its highest level in 40 years?

The American political system is failing. Americans would be better off if a new center emerged and got rid of the extreme elements in both major political parties.