Colman: A DEMOCRATIC DEBACLE; THEN A POSSIBLE RECOVERY

In four years President Trump made the United States oil independent. In four months Biden made us dependent on terrorist nations for oil. We have a growing inflation problem—a tax on all of us—an anti-Israel policy, a pro China policy and an open. What else could go wrong? Yes, it is possible for the Democrat Party to recover. But to do so they will have to renounce violence in the streets, insurrection in the cities (like Seattle), stop the harassment and bullying of students and citizens by Progressives—and end the racism of government, colleges and corporations like Coke Cola. Until then as American wake up, the Democrats will be fighting a losing battle—as all totalitarian, racist political parties do in the end.

A DEMOCRATIC DEBACLE; THEN A POSSIBLE RECOVERY

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 6/7/21

In all likelihood, the Republicans will take over both houses of Congress in 2022.

Republicans will then tout that Donald Trump’s second term as president, beginning in January 2025, is a foregone conclusion.

Not so fast.

Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021 and a Republican, lost the 2020 presidential election to former vice president and former senator Joseph Biden, a Democrat. In November 2020, Biden became 78 years old.

No one knows if Biden will seek a second term as president. In fact, no one knows if Biden will complete his first term.

Biden, despite some success in trying to remedy the COVID-19 pandemic in America, is open to criticism on several fronts.

The main criticism is that Biden is too beholden to Democratic Party special interests. For the federal fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1, 2021, Biden has proposed a $6 trillion budget, a record amount.

Those special interests have proposed defunding the police.

Some of those interests also want massive government spending, free pre-school, free child-care, and free tuition at community colleges.

Biden’s opponents have argued that the president has not stood up to America’s adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran. There are complaints that the Democratic Party’s left wing has bullied Biden.

Since Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, there have been mass murders in several American cities.

Since Biden became president, there have been several cyberattacks on American industry, such as the ramsomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline Co. The attack on Colonial hampered fuel delivery to many Southern and Eastern states. Long lines for gasoline appeared in these states. A different attack took place on the JBS Co. a meat-packing organization.

Perhaps Biden’s biggest problem is inflation (rising prices). According to The Economist (June 5, 2021, issue), food prices, in the last 12 months, have risen 49.6 percent, industrial goods have gone up 89.8 percent, and the price of oil has increased 77.3 percent.

With such bad news in the first five months of Biden’s term, the odds are that Republicans, in 2022, will take control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Currently, the Senate has 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. The Democrats took control because, when there is a tie, the vice president casts the deciding vote. Kamala Harris, the vice president and a Democrat, gave the Democrats control of the Senate.

In the House of Representative, the Democrats have control. There are 219 Democrats, 211 Republicans, and five vacancies.

If the Republicans, in 2020, take control of both legislative chambers, there will be huge pressure on former president Trump to run for a second terms in 2024. In that year, Trump will be 78 years old.

Are the Democrats doomed to experience a second Trump term?

Trump has several severe disadvantages. He lost the 2020 election. He is heavily disliked by many Americans. He has called other people — both Republican and Democratic — nasty names. He has insulted such groups as Latinos and African-Americans. While in office, his policies were xenophobic, protectionist, and nativist.

But the Democrats can beat Trump. And what the Democrats need to do is become more centrist and discard those left-wing radicals like Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Senator Bernie Senders (I-Vermont).

The ideal Democratic opponent to Trump (or someone else) would have to have centrist views, be able to confront China’s economic and military policies, and not place burdensome taxes on businesses. He or she would be helped by having served in the American military.

The biggest mistake Democrats can make is to nominate Vice President Harris in 2024, assuming that Biden does not seek a second term. Harris served four years in the Senate. If you ask Americans what she accomplished in the Senate, most Americans would not be able to say anything. The few Americans who are familiar with Harris’ Senate record recall that she asked, in 2017, if Trump’s nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency favored putting transgender restrooms in the CIA’s headquarters.

If there is one Democrat who should be able to beat Trump (or a different Republican candidate), he is Mark Kelley, a Democrat. He was elected to the Senate from Arizona in 2020.

Kelly has many of the qualities that would appeal to voters.

In the 1991 Gulf War, Kelly, a Navy veteran, flew combat missions against Iraq. Kelly won awards for his military service. Later, Kelly became a successful astronaut.

Kelly is not an opponent of business. In fact, in his home state of Arizona, the Intel Corporation, which makes semiconductors, is building two new multi-billion dollar factories. Kelly has vigorously supported Intel’s Arizona endeavors.

Kelly is 57 years old.

In 2007, Kelly married former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, a Democrat representing the Tucson, Arizona, area. On Jan. 8, 2011, while meeting with constituents in Tucson, Gifford was shot and almost killed. Giffords survived but has suffered permanent wounds from the near fatal attack on her.

Giffords is Jewish and married Kelly in a synagogue. (Technically, Giffords is half-Jewish.) Will Gifford’s religion be a handicap for Kelley?

The possibility of a handicap is remote. Remember, Barack Obama became America’s first president of color. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York), the Senate’s majority leader, is Jewish.

In 2000, then-Senator Joseph Lieberman, an orthodox Jew, ran for vice president. Lieberman, on the Democratic ticket with then-Vice President Al Gore, won the popular vote in 2000. In a controversial decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the presidency was awarded to George W. Bush, a Republican, who became president because he prevailed in the Electoral College.

If, in 2024, the Democrats want to win the presidency, Kelly would appear to be the ideal candidate.