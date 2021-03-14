Colman: A NEW GOVERNOR FOR CALIFORNIA?

By

Soon, no later than the middle of October, California will have a new Governor. Why? Because Newsom is doing everything he can to remind people that government controls them. He just added a fifth color to his rainbow of fascist lockdowns—green. Under this, the headline reads, we will still be mandated to wear masks and social distancing. That means restaurants will be open at only 35% of capacity, as well movie houses, amusement parks. He is causing a slow death for the eateries, hotels and entertainment industries in California. Oh, and he is totally killing tourism in the State for years to come. “Newsom’s biggest problem is that he has not provided a platform in the way that such previous governors as Pat Brown, Ronald Reagan, and Jerry Brown did. (Jerry Brown is Pat Brown’s son.) Pat Brown was governor from 1959-1967; Reagan held the job from 1967 to 1973. Jerry Brown was elected governor four times. He served two terms from 1975 to 1983. He served another two terms from 2011 to 2019. Pat Brown favored big projects like the construction of water projects, freeways, and college campuses. Reagan talked about cutting the size of the state’s government. Jerry Brown was involved with environmental projects and appointing women and ethnic minorities to state-government posts. The rich, privileged, dilettante Newsom loves being Governor, have women at his feet, including his “partner-wife”. To him eating at the French Laundry is like any of us eating at Denny’s. My guess is that the Progressives and real Democrats will be glad to have him Recalled, then for a year have a Republican Governor, while holding a veto proof legislature, so too much harm can not be done. The only thing done here is Gavin Newsom.

A NEW GOVERNOR FOR CALIFORNIA?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/11/21

Californians (and others) are hearing and reading about an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Usually, but not always, a governor is recalled because of such matters as embezzlement, treason, or some other actual crime.

In the case of Newsom, a Democrat, the main reason for a recall movement is dissatisfaction with his performance as governor. Newsom was elected governor of California in November 2018.

To anyone’s knowledge, Newsom has not committed any crimes as governor of California. However, he has made mistakes.

In 2003, Gov. Grey Davis, a Democrat, was recalled. A main reason was dissatisfaction over his work, not some criminal offense. One of the main factors in Davis’s recall was public discontent over the governor’s handling of the state’s electric power grid. During Davis’s time in office, there were disruptions in the delivery of electricity in the state.

When California has a recall election, there are really two elections. The first election is to give voters a choice between recalling an elected official or not recalling him (or her). If those voters wanting a recall produce a majority, the second election takes place. The second election is on the same ballot as the first election. In the second election, all kinds of candidates can be on the ballot.

In the 2003 gubernatorial recall, there were hundreds of candidates who wanted Davis’s job. Among others, there were Cruz Bustamante, a Democrat and the lieutenant governor, Arianna Huffington, a Greek-born writer and internet publisher, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a movie actor and body-builder.

Davis lost the first election. Schwarzenegger won the second election, making him governor. Schwarzenegger took office in November 2003.

Could Newsom end up the same way as Davis did?

Newsom’s biggest problem is that he has not provided a platform in the way that such previous governors as Pat Brown, Ronald Reagan, and Jerry Brown did. (Jerry Brown is Pat Brown’s son.) Pat Brown was governor from 1959-1967; Reagan held the job from 1967 to 1973. Jerry Brown was elected governor four times. He served two terms from 1975 to 1983. He served another two terms from 2011 to 2019.

Pat Brown favored big projects like the construction of water projects, freeways, and college campuses. Reagan talked about cutting the size of the state’s government. Jerry Brown was involved with environmental projects and appointing women and ethnic minorities to state-government posts.

Newsom’s current term ends in January 2023. By now, he should have announced some major goals for his administration. He has talked about controlling the coronavirus pandemic, reopening public schools closed by the pandemic, and constructing more housing.

But what are his views on crime, on preferences for certain groups regarding admissions to the state’s colleges and universities, and in hiring public employees? There is no clear answer.

Newsom should be opposing the movement to abolish high schools for talented students. San Francisco’s Lowell High School, for decades a school that admitted talented students, will, for the 2021-2022 school year, be admitting students by lottery, not talent.

In recent days, thugs have beaten and robbed senior citizens in Oakland’s Chinatown. Where are the police? California does not need to hear cries of “defund the police.”

Fighting crime ought to be one of Newsom’s highest priorities. In such counties as San Francisco and Contra Costa, district attorneys have given the impression that they are soft on crime.

if Newsom is recalled, his successor must have a plan for reducing crime.

What has Newsom done to relieve congestion on California’s freeways? There is no plan to build more freeways.

In one area, Newsom announced, on Sept. 23, 2020, a plan to move motor-vehicle sales away from fossil fuels like gasoline. In a prepared statement, the governor said that he has issued an executive order “requiring sales of all new passenger to be zero-emission by 2025.”

What no one knows is the probable cost of an electric vehicle. Also, in doubt is the method of recharging such a vehicle. Will drivers using freeways have to wait 30 minutes or more to recharge their vehicles? And what modifications will be necessary to add electric power to a vehicle parked in one’s garage? People who live in apartments may not have a means for recharging their vehicles.

More thought has to go into converting passenger vehicles from gasoline to electricity.

The switch to zero-emission vehicles does not have approval from the state legislature.

Newsom has said little about the companies in Silicon Valley, which over the last 25 years have not only transformed the state’s — and the nation’s as well as the world’s economy — but also helped make California, if the state were a separate nation, the world’s fifth largest economy.

Newsom must start showing some vigorous, bold, and well-conceived leadership, or he might end up like Grey Davis — recalled from office.