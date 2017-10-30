Colman: A NEW LOOK AT ABORTION

By

Ronald Reagan said one of his worst actions as California Governor was to sign the bill authorizing abortions. Later on he became an advocate of the sanctity of life, admitting his mistake. That said, it is still believed that Roe v Wade was correctly decided in favor of abortion as a Federal policy. Others, like myself, believe it was wrongfully decided because it does not protect human life—and an unborn baby is human life—it is not a blob, it is not a monkey, it is a human life. For the legal minded, abortion should be a State decision,, based on the 10th Amendment, not a Federal issue based on the “right to privacy”. Should taxpayers be forced to fun the killing of babies? At the very least, take this private—stop using tax dollars to kill off future generations. “Is there a non-government way to provide abortion? The answer is yes. A non-government organization could sell “abortion insurance.” The plan works this way: A women who is concerned about an unwanted pregnancy could pay an insurance premium to cover an abortion. If the woman were to become pregnant with an unwanted child, she could have her insurance carrier pay for an abortion. A problem arises if a woman cannot afford abortion insurance. Then, a private entity, like a charity, a community group, or a religious organization could step in and pay the bill.”



A NEW LOOK AT ABORTION

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 10/31/17



Should she or shouldn’t she? The question of a woman’s option to obtain an abortion keeps coming up.

Currently, abortion is legal.

In California in 1967, Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill legalizing abortion. The bill is still the law.

In January 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court made abortion legal for women. However, the High Court applied some restrictions on legally terminating a pregnancy.

Abortion divides each of America’s two major political parties. Some Democrats and some Republicans oppose abortion. Other Democrats and Republicans support the procedure.

Does anyone really know when life begins?

When he ran for president in 2008, Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) said life begins at conception. Not everyone agrees with McCain.

Among middle-income and high-income women, there is support for abortion.

Republican woman in the mold of Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan, or Sandra Day O’Connor tend to favor a woman’s right to decide whether or not to terminate of a pregnancy. These three women, if they were all alive, might not say so publicly, but the odds are that these individuals are the kinds of Republican women who support abortion.

Most Democratic women support the right of a women to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.

Generally, Protestant women (except evangelical Protestant women) and Jewish women are strong supporters of a woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.

The cost of an abortion can range for $300 to $3000. The use of the French abortion pill (RU-486) has a cost range of $0 to $1,000.

Some elected officials oppose abortion. These officials may not be aware of the cost of raising a child. The cost, from birth to age 18, is about $13,000 a year (about $234,000 for 18 years. In more costly states like California and New York, the cost of child-raising can be 20 percent higher.

The costs associated with child-raising do not cover such expenses as college.

Measured strictly in cost terms, an abortion is much cheaper than raising a child.

Certain elected officials are opposed to abortion and do not want government funds used to pay for the procedure.

Is there a non-government way to provide abortion? The answer is yes.

A non-government organization could sell “abortion insurance.” The plan works this way: A women who is concerned about an unwanted pregnancy could pay an insurance premium to cover an abortion. If the woman were to become pregnant with an unwanted child, she could have her insurance carrier pay for an abortion.

A problem arises if a woman cannot afford abortion insurance. Then, a private entity, like a charity, a community group, or a religious organization could step in and pay the bill.

The debate about abortion can and will go on forever. What is not debatable is that the cost of an abortion is much less than raising a child.

A famous expression says: “The rich get richer, and the poor get children.” A variant of that expression would be: “The rich get abortions, and the poor get children.”