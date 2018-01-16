Colman: A PLAN FOR DREAMERS AND OTHERS WHO SEEK TO LIVE IN AMERICA

By

A PLAN FOR DREAMERS AND OTHERS WHO SEEK TO LIVE IN AMERICA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 1/17/18



Dreamers are the children of illegal aliens — illegal aliens who live in America.

There are about 800,000 Dreamers inside the nation.

The question is: What, if anything, should the federal government do about Dreamers?

One solution — and probably a very expensive solution — is to deport all of them.

Why not try a compromise? No one really likes compromise, but sometimes compromise is necessary.

Here is a plan, a compromise plan, to solve the Dreamers’ situation.

To become citizens of the United States, Dreamers must be able to speak fluent English. If America becomes a bilingual or polylingual nation, America will have all the problems that Canada and Belgium have. The only way to get ahead in America is to speak very good English. America benefits from having a common currency (the dollar), a common market (free trade among the 50 states), and a common language (English).

Dreamers, like all people who want to become American citizens, must wait their turn. They must also have jobs.

Dreamers must have an in-depth knowledge of American history and American civics. They must never, while inside the United States, have committed a felony.

America wants and needs good citizens. Dreamers are welcome in America, but they must follow the rules of good citizenship.

The United States may have to examine ways of controlling its borders. Without border control, the nation will have to take care of many people, producing an expense that may be too great to bear. People entering the country illegally have to be fed, clothed, housed, and given health care. American taxpayers are already burdened with enough bills and don’t need any more.



Any person who becomes an American citizen must be a good citizen. There is no room in America for violent criminals, especially terrorists. Any immigrant who is an American citizen must be deported if he is convicted of a violent crime.

If accommodating Dreamers in America is too great a task, then American, along with other countries, could provide guidance on making foreign countries better off, eliminating the need for individuals to enter the United States. American policies after World War II, helped turn Japan and the nations of Europe into prosperous entities. Today, America does not find that many foreigners who seek to flee such countries as Italy, Greece, Germany, France, Ireland, Japan, or South Korea.

It is a great complement to America that so many people who live elsewhere want to become American citizens. America must remain the beacon of hope to those who aspire to live in freedom.

There must be a way for people seeking asylum to live in America. Albert Einstein is an example. So is Henry Kissinger.

Just imagine how much better America would have been or would be today if it had given asylum to the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis. Alternatively, between the time Hitler came to power in Germany (1933) and the time America entered World War II (1941), America could have helped establish a Jewish state. Israel did not come into existence as a Jewish state until 1948, three years after the war ended.

(Curiously, the Arab countries of the Middle East did nothing for the dispossessed people of Syria, Iraq, and other war-torn Arab nations. Why didn’t the Arabs create some sort of homeland for these unfortunate Arab refugees? One could also ask why the United States, along with other nations, did not help to arrange an Arab homeland for Arab refugees. If there were an Arab homeland, it must not be adjacent to Israel and must be totally demilitarized. Specifically, a demilitarized Arab homeland must not have any bombs, rockets, airplanes, tanks, or other war-making capabilities. The Arabs and the Israelis have had too many wars to permit a common border between the two groups.)

Jews are not the only people who are or have been the victims of genocide. America, if it can, should be able, in conjunction with other nations that support humanitarian policies, to give some sort of assistance to innocent people anywhere who have been the victims of tyranny. Assistance would not mean automatic entry into America. Assistance could mean humanitarian aid and helping develop free and prosperous nations outside of America.