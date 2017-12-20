Colman: A TERRIBLE TAX BILL

By

Democrats believe it is wrong and bad to allow Americans to spend the money they earn. Instead the Socialist/Democrat Party believe that government knows best how to spend your money. Sadly, this bill does not cut taxes enough, does not fit on a post card and continues special interest tax deductions. This is a good start. Watch as over the next few years there are more tax cuts, ending of specific interest deductions and an even fairer tax system. “The federal government, for many years, has been taking power away from state and local governments. The federal government has also been robbing individuals of their freedom and their money. The current tax plan before Congress, eliminates the federal income-tax deduction for state and local taxes. This may be helpful because low-tax states (like Florida) are, in effect, subsidizing high-tax states like California. True tax reform would reduce, minimize, or eliminate federal involvement in such areas as education, transportation, housing, welfare, health care (Medicare and Medicaid), retirement plans (Social Security). Without federal involvement (and the consequent federal taxes), the federal budget could be balanced and the national debt reduced.” The just passed tax bill is only a start. Next year the Trump Administration is going to work on spending cuts—cut the deficit by cutting the special interest spending. Return the Federal government to its Constitutional role—and allow the States to prosper.

A TERRIBLE TAX BILL

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 12/21/17



The tax bill before Congress is toxic.

There will be no income-tax tax form that is so simple that the form can be postcard-size.

True tax reform would provide for a flat-rate tax. To spur investment in new products, new jobs, and higher productivity (such a robots), tax reform should encourage investment, not consumption.

A consumption tax that is designed correctly would abolish all other taxes and eliminate the Internal Revenue Service.

The federal government, for many years, has been taking power away from state and local governments. The federal government has also been robbing individuals of their freedom and their money.

The current tax plan before Congress, eliminates the federal income-tax deduction for state and local taxes. This may be helpful because low-tax states (like Florida) are, in effect, subsidizing high-tax states like California.

True tax reform would reduce, minimize, or eliminate federal involvement in such areas as education, transportation, housing, welfare, health care (Medicare and Medicaid), retirement plans (Social Security). Without federal involvement (and the consequent federal taxes), the federal budget could be balanced and the national debt reduced.

The bill that the president will sign will reduce the deduction for state and local taxes. That deduction will be limited to $10,000 per year. Under existing law, state and local taxes are, for individuals who itemize their federal tax returns, fully deducible.

Can there be any justification for deducting state and local taxes? There is one justification — a justification that will disappear if the federal government turns more power over to state and local government.

Here is an example: Suppose a state spends its own money on education, transportation, water projects, hospitals, and other things. And suppose this state money totally relieves the federal government of having to spend money on the same things. Then state and local taxes should be totally deductible from the federal income tax. Otherwise, there is double taxation.

The federal deduction for mortgage interest is another matter not properly addressed in the Republican tax plan. Currently, mortgage interest on a $1 million home loan is tax deductible. The new Republican plan cuts the deduction for mortgage interest to a loan of $500,000.

The deduction for mortgage interest is really a way of subsidizing home ownership.

This form of subsidy has been around for over 100 years. Government policy has been to encourage home ownership because an individual who owns a home is, as opposed to an individual who rents shelter, likely to be a more responsible citizen because he has a stake in his own property and a stake in his own community.

There is an argument to be made in favor of ownership. A person who owns his own car can be expected to wash it. Has anyone ever washed a rented car?

In the case of home ownership, the Republican plan is indecisive. Either the federal government should support home ownership or not get involved.

The tax plan that President Donald Trump plans to sign in a few days is so totally flawed that it would be better if Congress and the president started all over.

The new Republican tax plan is a fraud. Congress and the president can do better — much better.