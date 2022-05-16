Colman: ABORTION AND FREE-MARKET CAPITALISM

By

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is a ghoul. She is also a Democrat that does not believe in babies—especially minorities babies. Why else would she suggest poor people get an abortion—when 89% of Planned Parenthood killing fields are in minority areas? Yellen is just another white, liberal bigot/hater. To suggest the economy would be better if we killed minority babies is just stupid. It is obvious she is not qualified to even run the cashiers lane at a grocery store. Is there a difference between a doctor, breaking an oath, killing babies or the mailman delivering the killing pill? Either way a human life is lost. At least doing it via the mail is cheaper and more anonymous—and does allow for the worst part of free enterprise.

ABORTION AND FREE-MARKET CAPITALISM

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/17/22

Should she, or shouldn’t she: Get an abortion?

At this time, about half of the 50 states in the United States have made -– or soon will make — laws to restrict or outlaw abortion.

So how should society proceed in cases in which a woman wants an abortion but government is hampering her efforts?

The answer is to combine free-market capitalism with a woman’s decision to terminate a pregnancy.

Under a free-market capitalism, an insurance company -– an insurance company that now exists or one that may come into being –- can offer abortion insurance.

The easiest way to handle the insurance is to use Mifepristone, the so-called abortion pill. (Mifepristone is sometimes called RU486.)

The insurance company, through advertising, can say to the woman who wants an abortion to pay a premium for the abortion insurance.

For example, the insurance company can tell the woman: “We hope that you don’t have an unexpected or unwanted pregnancy, but in case you do, we will provide you with the pills you need and, if necessary, any needed medical advice.”

Government entities can try to restrict an insurance company’s advertising for abortion pills. However, government restrictions on advertising may conflict with the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

Even if government entities try to restrict advertising, about half the states do allow abortion. Would government be able to restrict advertising in states where abortion is legal?

Also, government’s trying to police what is sent by mail, such as abortion pills, can be nearly impossible.

Most Republicans are for free enterprise. Yet, most Republicans want to ban or restrict abortion.

Using free-market capitalism to provide abortion pills by mail may be the way to satisfy Republicans’ desire for free markets yet also preserve a woman’s opportunity to have an abortion.