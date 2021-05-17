Colman: AMERICAN APPEASEMENT IN THE MIDDLE EAST

By

It took the Trump Administration four years to do what several U.S. previous presidents could not do—get numerous countries in the Middle East to sign a peace agreement and to recognize Israel as a sovereign nation. It took four months for Biden to give the Palestinians terrorists $167 million dollars, enough to finance a war against Israel—now the Middle East has a war, financed by the U.S. government directly, the money to Palestine terrorists. And by ending U.S. oil independence, forcing us to buy oil from the terrorist Iranian government—who uses OUR money to finance terrorism in the Middle East. All of this in just four months! Imagine the damage Biden will do over the next four months in the Middle East. When he was VP under Obama, they claimed it was impossible to get rid of ISIS—Trump do that in a matter of months. How soon before a Biden approved/financed ISIS rises again.

That is the price of Democrat appeasement—war.

AMERICAN APPEASEMENT IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/18/21

Appeasement, weakness, and surrender are the hallmarks of American policy in the Middle East as Hamas’ rockets attack Israel.

The United States should express immediate, unequivocal support for Israel as Hamas’ weapons fired from the Gaza Strip descend on Israel and try to harm or destroy the Jewish state.

To date, the United States has offered only perfunctory support for Israel. President Joseph Biden has said that — in the current Middle East fighting — Israel has the right to defend itself. There have been no words of strong support from elected Congressional leaders — Republican or Democratic.

The so-called progressive representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), has not expressed, during the current turmoil, strong support for Israel. She should be defeated in her next bid for election.

Since its founding in 1948, Israel has been a strong supporter of American interests in the Middle East. While there is no formal military alliance between Israel and the U.S., for 73 years the two nations have been de facto allies.

Israel is a world-class economic power. For many years, Israel has been a leader in such fields as artificial intelligence, robotics, industrial productivity, agricultural productivity, and Big Data (the kind that characterizes such firms as Google, Apple, and Intel).

In Herzlia, a suburb of Tel Aviv, there is an Israeli version of Silicon Valley. Hamas rockets have landed in and near Tel Aviv.

What would have been the reaction if enemies of the United States had attacked Silicon Valley in California and other American centers of technological innovation?

By showing weakness during the current Middle East combat, America is also sending a message of weakness to China, Russia, and Iran.

The time has come for America to display strong support for its ally, Israel.