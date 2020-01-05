Colman: AMERICAN POLITICIANS ARE BORING

By

AMERICAN POLITICIANS ARE BORING by Richard Colman, http://www.capoliticalreview.com

Exclusive to the California Political and Views, 1/6/20

Why are American politicians so boring?

In Britain, politicians — and others — can be witty.

Here are some examples:

(1) Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, once told a Labour member of parliament, “I am sure that you enjoy a game a bingo. It’s the only time you will ever get close to Number 10.”

(2) British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli was once asked to explain the difference between misfortune and calamity. He said, “If Gladstone fell into the Thames, it would be a misfortune. If anybody pulled him out, that, I suppose, would be a calamity.”

(3) George Bernard Shaw said to Winston Churchill, “I am enclosing two tickets to the first night of my new play. Bring a friend . . . if you have one.” Churchill’s reply: “Cannot possibly attend first night . . . will attend second . . . if there is one.”

(4) Sarah Bernhardt: “Do you mind if I smoke?”

Oscar Wilde: “I don’t mind if you burn.”

(5) Benjamin Disraeli on William Gladstone: “He has not a single redeeming defect.”

(6) Winston Churchill on Clement Atlee: “A modest man who has much to be modest about.”

(7) Bessie Braddick: “Winston, you are drunk.”

Churchill: “Bessie, my dear, you are ugly. But tomorrow, I shall be sober.”

(8) Lady Astor: “Winston, if you were my husband, I would poison your coffee.”

Churchill: Nancy, if you were my wife, I should drink it.”

(9) The 4th Earl of Sandwich: “Sir, I do not know whether you will die on the gallows or of the pox.”

John Wilkes: “That depends, my lord, on whether I embrace your lordship’s

principles or your mistress.”

The above witticisms come from the Gentlemen’s Journal.

For an American politician, who can develop a witty riposte to Donald Trump’s comment: “We should have more people from places like Norway?”