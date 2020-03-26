Colman: AMERICAN READINESS

By

AMERICAN READINESS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/26/20

As World War II approached, America was not prepared for war.

Now, there is a cononavirus pandemic and people can ask if America is prepared. History can help provide some guidance.

President Franklin Roosevelt around 1940 received two types of advice.

One type of advice suggested that Roosevelt’s New Deal team run preparations for war. During the Great Depression, which went from 1929 to 1940, the New Deal team was in charge of building roads, schools, hospitals, and bridges.

The other type of advice suggested using America’s industrial might, which was largely in private hands, be selected to handle war preparations.

Roosevelt consulted with Bernard Baruch, the Wall Street financier. Baruch had been in charge of American wartime production during World War I.

Roosevelt asked Baruch to help get America ready for World War II. Baruch, who was 69 years old at the time that war clouds were gathering for World War II, claimed that a younger man should be selected for the job. Baruch strongly recommended such a man.

Baruch told Roosevelt that his (Baruch’s) first choice for World War II industrial readiness was Bill Knudsen, then the president of General Motors. To emphasize his point, Baruch said Knudsen was also his second choice and his third choice.

Roosevelt, ignoring his New Deal advisers, hired Knudsen to handle industrial production for World War II.

Knudsen was a Danish immigrant who, after coming to America, worked on the shop floor of an industrial company. Over years, Knudsen, considered an industrial genius, rose to become the president of General Motors.

Knudsen was told to use America’s industrial might to make warplanes, tanks, guns, and other materiel. Sometimes, when Roosevelt received plans to make a given number of airplanes, the president often ordered that production be doubled.

Information about American preparations for World War II can be found in the book, “Freedom’s Forge” by Arthur Herman.

In battling the coronavirus pandemic, America needs a version of Knudsen. America has too many conflicting ideas being floated about by politicians and bureaucrats.

An American with special medical training is needed to take charge of stopping the coronavirus pandemic.

Using the expertise of private enterprise, America prevailed in World War II. Now, some 80 years later, the American government needs someone associated with private enterprise to stop a dangerous pandemic.